‘Mai Dikhati Hu Badtameezi Kya Hoti Hai’: Woman Threatens A Man On Air India Flight Over Not Speaking Marathi- WATCH!

The social media is awash with a video of a YouTuber being threatened by a woman on an Air India plane to Mumbai because he was not speaking Marathi.

The passenger who posted the video was known as Mahi Khan. In his Instagram bio, he has a YouTube channel named MahiNergy.

YouTuber Threatened for Not Speaking Marathi

The video featured a woman who was supposed to work in Hyundai with the name being printed in her shirt.

The cause of the heated debate is yet to be established, however, in the video, the passenger begins by asking her, “You are telling me that I need to speak in Marathi?”, and the woman responded in a frustrated manner, Yes, please do that.

It was the woman who would not name herself at that time, who went on, “You are going to Mumbai, you should know Marathi.” The passenger, then, calmly replied “no, I do not speak Marathi.”

The passenger shared on social media that this had happened to her in AI676. Flight AI676 operates between Kolkata and Mumbai.

Thereafter, he summoned the crew to assist him and stated, Kya Badtameezi Hai Yeh. She is requesting me to talk in Marathi. What is this?” The woman occupant then retorted by saying, come down at Mumbai I will reveal to you what badtameezi is.

Truth, I do not have a Mahiti tumhala Marathi mahiti nahi na, tumhi basa, she added.

Netizens Slam Woman for Threatening YouTuber

The viral post received a number of comments on the side of users since they were furious with the incident. Others also questioned whether the employee was working at Hyundai when some were also demanding that the company should come out and give a public apology on the matter.

Not only this, but a number of people in the social media called on Air India to make the lady responsible of the disgraceful action.

One user stated, “How dare she can say mumbai utar Battameezi dikhati hoon? Guts? Who is she?,” another added, “She needs to be suspended from @hyundaiindia and thrown out of Mumbai as well.”

An individual stated, “@airindia @hyundaiindia you better hold this lady accountable for this shameful act and issue an apology.” The next one stated, “@hyundaiindia do you represent this ideology and bullying?”

And, one concluded, “@hyundaiindia @airindia what kind of behaviour is this. We live in a secular place. Marathi is not our national language.”

