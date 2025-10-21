LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity

Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity

Nancy and Rich Kinder, worth $11B, pledge 95% of their fortune to Houston-focused philanthropy. Through the Kinder Foundation, they fund education, urban green spaces, and quality-of-life projects, including parks, cancer centers, and research institutes, redefining mega-philanthropy locally.

Meet Nancy and Rich Kinder: Billionaires Giving 95% of Their Fortune to Transform Houston (Pc: X)
Meet Nancy and Rich Kinder: Billionaires Giving 95% of Their Fortune to Transform Houston (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 21, 2025 17:45:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity

Nancy and Rich Kinder are foremost in the gallery of American riches, not simply for the extent of their fortunes some say it is over $11 billion but for their rare inclination to give away as much as an estimated 95% of it to charity.

Rich Kinder, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of energy infrastructure behemoth Kinder Morgan, and his wife Nancy, a dedicated philanthropist, have directed their wealth through the Kinder Foundation, their vision for making the world “a little better” than they found it.

Their commitment, first formalized in 2011 when they joined The Giving Pledge, has since grown into one of the largest and most locally impactful acts of mega-philanthropy in the country.

You Might Be Interested In

Kinder Philanthropy Focus

The Kinders have a unique charitable vision, concentrating exclusively upon Houston, the city where their success was built. The foundation is focused on three main pillars: urban green space, education, and quality of life.

With this strategic focus, the foundation is able to ensure that its donations impact directly and meaningfully on the communities from which they come. The foundation tries to accelerate visionary projects that would not otherwise have the benefit of this support.

Transformative Houston Investments

The foundation’s commitment is manifest in the major grants that are also impacting the infrastructure and cultural life of the city. The couple’s most significant single donation was the $150 million, which helped set up the only combined Texas Children’s Hospital-MD Anderson Cancer Center initiative, the Kinder Children’s Cancer Center.

Their support has guilt-edged some significant urban projects such as the construction of Discovery Green Park right in the middle of downtown, the building of a part of the Buffalo Bayou Park, and a $77 million contribution to create the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University. It shows their belief that accumulated wealth is a responsibility to the society that formed it.

Also Read: RG Kar Case: Body Of Convict Sanjay Roy’s Niece Found From Cupboard In Kolkata Home

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 5:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-15Kinder FoundationNancy KinderRich Kinder

RELATED News

Best Places to Travel in 2025: Explore the Top 10 Must-Visit Countries Around the World

Schools Across India Closed Today for Diwali Amavasya Festivities

Bhai Dooj 2025: 50 Best WhatsApp and Instagram Messages and Wishes for Brothers and Sisters

Govardhan Puja 2025: From Delhi to Mumbai, Check City-Wise Timings and Ritual Schedule

Govardhan Puja 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

LATEST NEWS

Walmart cuts Thanksgiving meal price to $4-per-person

‘Gazab Aadmi Hai Bhai’: Watch Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video Garlanding Woman Candidate Sparks Row, Tejshaswi Yadav Takes A Dig

What is Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Date, Time, and Visibility in India – When, Where, and How to Watch its Peak Tonight in US?

Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say

Pakistan Becoming New Hub For Hamas? US Report Claims Naji Zaheer Attending ‘Death To Israel’ Rallies With LeT, JeM Leaders

Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity

BRIEF-KFH Qtrly Profit 150.5 Million Dinars

Stuttering 'gets worse when I'm anxious'

BRIEF-Boubyan Bank Qtrly Profit 25.4 Million Dinars

Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo

Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity
Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity
Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity
Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity
QUICK LINKS