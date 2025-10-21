Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity

Nancy and Rich Kinder are foremost in the gallery of American riches, not simply for the extent of their fortunes some say it is over $11 billion but for their rare inclination to give away as much as an estimated 95% of it to charity.

Rich Kinder, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of energy infrastructure behemoth Kinder Morgan, and his wife Nancy, a dedicated philanthropist, have directed their wealth through the Kinder Foundation, their vision for making the world “a little better” than they found it.

Their commitment, first formalized in 2011 when they joined The Giving Pledge, has since grown into one of the largest and most locally impactful acts of mega-philanthropy in the country.

Kinder Philanthropy Focus

The Kinders have a unique charitable vision, concentrating exclusively upon Houston, the city where their success was built. The foundation is focused on three main pillars: urban green space, education, and quality of life.

With this strategic focus, the foundation is able to ensure that its donations impact directly and meaningfully on the communities from which they come. The foundation tries to accelerate visionary projects that would not otherwise have the benefit of this support.

Transformative Houston Investments

The foundation’s commitment is manifest in the major grants that are also impacting the infrastructure and cultural life of the city. The couple’s most significant single donation was the $150 million, which helped set up the only combined Texas Children’s Hospital-MD Anderson Cancer Center initiative, the Kinder Children’s Cancer Center.

Their support has guilt-edged some significant urban projects such as the construction of Discovery Green Park right in the middle of downtown, the building of a part of the Buffalo Bayou Park, and a $77 million contribution to create the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University. It shows their belief that accumulated wealth is a responsibility to the society that formed it.

