MP Businessman’s Taj Mahal-Inspired Mansion Goes Viral: A Must-See Architectural Marvel

A striking replica of the Taj Mahal in Madhya Pradesh has captivated the internet, but it’s more than just an architectural wonder. The marble mansion, designed and built by businessman Anand Prakash Chouksey, is a tribute to his wife and a symbol of enduring love. The home, nestled near Indore, has gone viral after content creator Priyam Saraswat shared a video of the house on Instagram.

Taj Mahal-Inspired Mansion Turns Heads on Social Media

The video opens with Saraswat questioning whether the building is a private residence modeled after the Taj Mahal. The couple responds with a proud nod, confirming the stunning home is indeed theirs. When asked if the mansion is dedicated to his wife, Chouksey responds with a warm smile, “Absolutely, it is 100% dedicated to her. And our love stands strong with us.”

Unlike typical homes, this one is built entirely of Makrana marble—the same type used in the original Taj Mahal in Agra. Chouksey shares that the proportions of the original monument were carefully replicated. “The original Taj Mahal’s dimensions in metres have been replicated in feet here. It’s one-third the size of the original monument,” he says.

Businessman’s Rs 2 Crore Dream Home Built Within School Campus

The palatial residence didn’t just pop up in an empty lot—it was constructed within a sprawling 50-acre plot owned by Mr. Chouksey. This land also houses a school he established, adding a unique layer of community value to the structure.

The four-bedroom home comes complete with a meditation room, a library, intricately carved pillars, and beautifully arched doorways. It’s not just a house but an experience, merging grandeur with peaceful living.

According to reports, the construction of this one-of-a-kind home cost around Rs 2 crore.

Saraswat, while sharing the video online, highlighted the deeper purpose behind the build. “This stunning home is situated close to Indore in MP and built as a symbol of propagating love amongst all. A majestic structure with one of a kind marble work from inside. The best part is it’s built inside a school founded by @anand.prakash.chouksey. This truly is a remarkable house and such a great purpose.”

Love and Luxury Combine to Create a Viral Sensation

Since being uploaded to Instagram, the video has attracted more than 14.7 million views and over 1.3 million likes.

The online community has shown overwhelming appreciation for both the house’s craftsmanship and the loving gesture behind it. Comments flooded in, calling the mansion a modern marvel and praising the bond between the couple.

What makes this mansion stand apart is not just its architectural beauty but also the love story etched into every corner. In an age where love is often expressed online, Chouksey’s gesture is a real-world testament of devotion and creativity.

Mini Taj Mahal in MP Draws Global Admiration

This Taj Mahal-inspired mansion is more than just a viral video—it’s a monument in its own right. Built as a tribute within a functional and educational setting, the structure blends emotional depth with aesthetic brilliance.

While it might be one-third the size of the original Taj Mahal, the intent and craftsmanship behind the project have made it larger than life in the eyes of millions.

With each passing day, the mansion continues to draw admiration not only for its design but also for the message it stands for—timeless love expressed through timeless architecture.

ALSO READ: Father’s Day: The Story Of T.V Eachara Warrier And Rajan Case During National Emergency