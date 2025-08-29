Pakistani Reporter’s Flood Coverage Goes Viral Like Chand Nawab Moment, Watch

A Pakistani television reporter named Mehrunnisa went viral after her dramatic coverage of floods near the Ravi River. She reported live from a boat as floodwaters surged around her. The video showed her visibly scared while describing the situation. Viewers quickly compared her candid reporting to the iconic video of Chand Nawab from Karachi that became famous years ago.

In the viral clip, Mehrunnisa admitted her fear in front of the camera. She said, “Mujhe bahut dar lag raha hai. Guys, please pray for us. I am very scared. Balance nahi ho raha hai.” (I am very scared. Please pray for us. I can’t keep my balance.) Her television channel uploaded the video on YouTube, which then spread rapidly across different social media platforms.

“نیوز چینلز سیلاب میں بھی سنسنی پھیلا کر ریٹنگ کی دوڑ میں!”#FloodsInPakistan #FloodAlert pic.twitter.com/JctlGmEE97 — Anoshay Ikram (@Anushayer) August 28, 2025

Social Media Reacts to Viral Video

Social media users reacted strongly to her coverage. Many praised her authenticity, calling the moment “raw, real, and unfiltered.” Others shared memes and humorous edits, comparing her to Chand Nawab. Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram quickly filled with comments, memes, and funny reactions.

Users Share Mixed Comments

Several users shared their thoughts on the viral video. One wrote, “She is not the reporter; she is a victim.” Another commented, “She is not a reporter, she is an innocent content creator.” A third user said, “Another Chand Nawab moment.” Others called it the “new meme in the house,” showing how quickly her video turned into a global talking point.

