WATCH, BJP Vs Cong Flag Fight In Patna Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother

A massive clash broke out in Bihar’s Patna when BJP workers stormed the Congress office. This happened when the BJP workers were protesting against abusive remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Videos showed BJP workers kicking the gates of the Congress office before entering. Soon after, members of both parties clashed outside the office, hitting each other with party flags.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: BJP and Congress workers clash as the former staged a protest against the latter in front of the Congress office. pic.twitter.com/GDUxM0JgyB — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2025

Massive Flag Fight On Road, Alike Cat Fight

BJP workers said they were holding a peaceful protest outside the Congress office when stones were thrown at them. On the other hand, Congress workers alleged that BJP members started pelting stones first. Both sides accused each other of instigating the violence. A Congress worker said, “A befitting reply will be given. This is happening with the government’s involvement. Nitish Kumar is doing wrong.”

Police Arrest Congress Worker

Darbhanga Police arrested Mohammad Rizvi alias Raja, who allegedly used objectionable words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. A video of the incident went viral, showing Congress workers using abusive language from a stage carrying posters of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav. The spot was the same venue from where Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Tejashwi Yadav left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles.

Congress leaders distanced the party from the incident. Senior leader Rashid Alvi said, “The party does not approve of such language and we condemn this act.” The Congress clarified that the comments were made by individuals and not endorsed by the party leadership.

BJP Demands Apology

The BJP launched a strong attack on Congress after the video went viral. Party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Rahul Gandhi, the kind of language and abuses against PM Modi that you are using and making others use from the stage are absolutely intolerable. You must apologise to the nation, and the people of Bihar will never forgive you.” He added, “A poor man’s child, a son from the OBC community, has become the Prime Minister, and you cannot tolerate this. By burning with such jealousy, you will only end up destroying yourself.”

