Pradosh Vrat 2026: February 28 Or March 1? Know The Exact Date, Auspicious Timings And Complete Puja Rituals Inside

Pradosh Vrat February 2026: Pradosh Vrat occupies an important place in Hinduism and is considered highly significant for ardent devotees of Lord Shiva. In the month of Falgun, the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi begins on February 28 at 8:43 pm and ends on March 1 at 7:09 pm.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 28, 2026 08:35:00 IST

Pradosh Vrat February 2026: Pradosh Vrat occupies an important place in Hinduism and is considered highly significant for ardent devotees of Lord Shiva. The fast is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi (13th lunar day) of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha every month in the Hindu calendar.

The vrat is named according to the weekday on which it falls. For instance, if it occurs on a Sunday, it is called Ravi Pradosh, and if on a Monday, it is known as Som Pradosh. The ritual worship is performed during the Pradosh Kaal- approximately two hours after sunset. The day is dedicated to Lord Mahadev (Shiva) and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that observing this fast removes all sins and flaws from a person’s life and grants spiritual merit.

According to the Panchang, the last Pradosh Vrat of the Falgun month (Shukla Paksha Trayodashi) is approaching. This month’s final Pradosh will be observed as Ravi Pradosh.

When Is Falgun’s Last Pradosh Vrat?

As per the Hindu calendar, Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of both lunar phases each month. In the month of Falgun, the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi Tithi begins on February 28 at 8:43 pm and ends on March 1 at 7:09 pm.

Considering the Pradosh Kaal timing, the fast will be observed on March 1. Since the day falls on a Sunday, it will be celebrated as Ravi Pradosh.

Auspicious Puja Timings

On Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva is worshipped during the Pradosh Kaal. The most auspicious time for performing the puja on March 1 will be from 6:21 pm to 7:09 pm. It is believed that worship during this period fulfills wishes and brings peace and prosperity in life.

Puja Vidhi (Ritual Procedure)

During Pradosh Kaal, devotees should place an idol of Lord Shiva or a Shivling on a clean platform. The Shivling should be bathed with water, milk, curd, honey, and ghee (Abhishek).

After this, offer Gangajal, wheat, lentils, flower garlands, bhang, dhatura, and other sacred items to Lord Shiva. Light a lamp before the deity, listen to or recite the Pradosh Vrat Katha as per rituals, and conclude the worship by performing aarti of Lord Shiva and his divine family.

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 8:35 AM IST
QUICK LINKS