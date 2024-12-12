Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Punjab Ranked 7th In Taste Atlas’ 2024-25 List Of The 100 Best Food Regions In The World

Not just Punjabi cuisine, the rankings also include Southern India (ranked 59th), West Bengal (ranked 54th), and Maharashtra (ranked 41st) in India. 

Punjab Ranked 7th In Taste Atlas’ 2024-25 List Of The 100 Best Food Regions In The World

Punjab has been ranked as the 7th best food region globally in the recently announced Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25. The prestigious food and travel guide released its list of the “100 Best Food Regions in the World,” with Punjab leading as the highest-ranked Indian entry.

Punjab Food

Sarson da Saag and Makke di Roti are at the core of Punjabi cuisine. Sarson da Saag is a filling curry made with mustard greens that is slow-cooked with flavorful spices. It becomes the ideal comfort food, especially in the cold winter months, when paired with Makke di Roti, a golden, crispy cornmeal flatbread. Punjabi food, abroad is synonymous with Indian food. People abroad are more familiar with Punjabi cuisine than with any other Indian cuisine.

The rich Punjabi cuisine also has Tandoori Murgh, smoky grilled chicken marinated in a mixture of spices, and Amritsari Kulcha, a buttery, stuffed flatbread baked to perfection in a tandoor. Next is Shahi Paneer, which is creamy and royal, made of paneer, and Saag Paneer, soft cubes of paneer in a comforting spinach curry. Famous restaurants such as Kesar da Dhaba, Bharawan Da Dhaba, and Bade Bhai ka Brothers Dhaba in Amritsar and Haveli in Jalandhar were also featured in this report for their work to preserve the culinary legacy of the region.

The regions with the highest average scores are highlighted in the rankings, which are based on 477,287 valid ratings for 15,478 foods in the Taste Atlas database. Italy’s Campania is ranked first in the world, followed by Greece’s Peloponnese and Italy’s Emilia-Romagna.

Other Indian State (cities) Ranked

Not just Punjabi cuisine, the rankings also include Southern India (ranked 59th), West Bengal (ranked 54th), and Maharashtra (ranked 41st) in India.

Popular dishes like misal pav, pav bhaji, aamras, and shrikhand were celebrated in Maharashtra. Some of the must-try dishes in Mumbai are Bhel puri, Pav bhaji, Vada pav, and Ragda pattice, as mentioned on the website of Taste Atlas. Some of the iconic traditional restaurants of the city are Ram Ashraya. Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Cafe Madras, etc.

West Bengal gained popularity with the addition of chingri malai curry, shorshe ilish, ras malai, and kathi rolls, and Southern India is impressed by the variety of Hyderabadi biryani, madras curry, and masala dosa. New Delhi was ranked 45th and Hyderabad was ranked 50th worldwide. Kolkata occupied the 71st position, while Chennai occupied the 75th.

While many may not agree on it, Indian cuisine as a whole ranked 12th in the “100 Best Cuisines in the World. The others on the list that ranked higher than India are Greece, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Indonesia, France, Japan, China, and Poland.

ALSO READ: Kashmir Blanketed in Fresh Snow: A Winter Wonderland

 

Filed under

Food PUNJAB FOOD Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox