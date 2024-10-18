Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Rats Found In Utensils And Raw Food At IIT Roorkee Canteen

The issue came to light on Thursday afternoon when students visiting the mess for lunch noticed live rats roaming inside a frying pan and within rice sacks and a cooker used for preparing meals.

Rats Found In Utensils And Raw Food At IIT Roorkee Canteen

A troubling incident unfolded at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Uttarakhand, where students discovered rats in both raw food items and cooking utensils in the Radha-Krishna Bhawan mess. The issue came to light on Thursday afternoon when students visiting the mess for lunch noticed live rats roaming inside a frying pan and within rice sacks and a cooker used for preparing meals.

The shocking discovery prompted students to document the situation on video, expressing their alarm at the prospect of consuming food contaminated by rodents. In response, hundreds of students gathered outside the mess to protest, voicing their dissatisfaction with the lack of cleanliness and hygiene at such a prestigious institution. They raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with eating from the mess.

In light of the revelations, the IIT-Roorkee administration confirmed awareness of the rat problem and has initiated an investigation. Sonika Shrivastava, the institute’s media representative, stated that an immediate inquiry is underway, with corrective measures being implemented to uphold hygiene standards. She emphasized that student health and safety are the institute’s top priorities and mentioned that external experts have been engaged to evaluate the situation and prevent future incidents.

While the administration is taking steps to address the concerns, Shrivastava dismissed allegations of irregularities in the operation of the dining facilities, asserting that IIT Roorkee follows a rigorous and transparent process for all contractual agreements and adheres to government guidelines. She refuted claims of unauthorized operations by third parties as unfounded, assuring that the institute regularly monitors vendor activities to ensure compliance with food safety standards and conducts regular inspections to maintain service quality.

“We urge all parties to avoid spreading unverified information. IIT Roorkee is dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity and student welfare, and any concerns raised will be thoroughly reviewed,” she added.

MUST READ: No Friends, No Non-Veg: Gen Z Faces Extreme House-Hunting In Delhi And Bengaluru

Filed under

Food IIT Roorkee Canteen rats Uttarakhand
