Regular Crackers vs Green Crackers: How Eco-Friendly Fireworks Reduce Pollution This Diwali

Diwali, or the “Festival of Light” – and “Happiness” is mostly known for being a time when everyone bursts traditional firecrackers which cause heavy air and noise pollution. This year many of us are buying green crackers, or “eco-friendly fireworks,” because we know it helps us with both our health and protects the environment.

What are Regular Crackers?

Regular crackers are the basic firecrackers we see, which cause bright colors and lots of loud cracking sounds. These types of crackers cause harmful gases and dust that contain toxic chemicals such as barium nitrate, arsonic, and lead that contribute to air pollution, which complicates breathing and affects our lungs. These types of firecrackers cause about 160 decibels of sound that can cause hearing problems and disturb animal pets or elderly humans.

What are Green Crackers?

Green crackers are designed to produce more pollution. Scientists and manufactures designed green crackers to use less toxic materials, including potassium nitrate and aluminium and without barium nitrate. Green crackers produce 30 to 40% less air pollution than regular crackers. Green crackers also produce less smoke and dust and sound levels of 110 to 130 decibels.

How Do Green Crackers Work?

Green crackers release water vapor when bursting to cut down the dust in the air and contains additives to suppress the number of smoke and particles released when bursting. These crackers are environmentally certified by institutes to ensure the pollution is less, and their shells are much smaller than regular crackers.

What Are The Benefits of Green Crackers?

By using green crackers in Diwali, we will keep the air cleaner. Cleaner air means less health problems such as asthma and allergies, especially for the children and elderly people. It will also reduce noise pollution especially with respect to animals, and stressed out people.

Are Green Crackers Pollution-Free?

Green crackers are much better than regular crackers, however they still produce some pollution. They are called ecofriendly, because they are suppressing harmful emissions, but again, do not entirely eliminate them. This points to the ultimate best practice, which is to always be less to celebrate and more lights.

This Diwali, more lights, less pollution, and less harm to ourselves and the environment, is just smart. Green crackers let us still enjoy all the colors and sounds of the festival, with just a little less harm to ourselves, and the environment. Please celebrate responsibly for a safer, cleaner, and healthier Diwali.

This article is for informational and awareness purposes only. Readers are encouraged to follow local regulations and celebrate Diwali responsibly while prioritizing environmental and personal safety.