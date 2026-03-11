LIVE TV
Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 11 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 11 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Sehri Time Today: As the sacred month of Ramadan progresses, Muslims across India continue to begin their fasts with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal observed before sunrise. Check Sehri Time Today on March 11th.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 11, 2026 05:27:24 IST

As Ramadan continues across India, Muslims observing the holy month prepare each day with precise fasting schedules. Accurate Sehri (pre‑dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of fast at sunset) timings are essential for those fasting on Tuesday, March 11, 2026.

These schedules vary by city and are based on local sunrise and sunset times. Sehri and Iftar Schedule- Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow

Here are the official fasting times for March 11-

Mumbai:

Sehri ends: 5:09 AM

Iftar begins: 6:42 PM

Delhi:

Sehri ends: 5:13 AM

Iftar begins: 6:40 PM

Hyderabad:

Sehri ends: 5:24 AM

Iftar begins: 6:39 PM

Lucknow:

Sehri ends: 5:09 AM

Iftar begins: 6:39 PM

These timings help observers plan meals and prayers throughout the day, ensuring compliance with Ramadan rituals. Slight variations in times reflect geographical differences and the angle of the sun’s position in each region.

Importance Of Accurate Fasting Times

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn (Sehri) to sunset (Iftar). The pre‑dawn meal must be completed before Fajr (morning prayer), and the fast is broken immediately after Maghrib (evening prayer) when the sun sets. Correct timings ensure that observers fast within the permissible period prescribed in Islamic tradition.

Religious groups and local mosques often publish daily schedules to guide the community and avoid uncertainty around prayer and meal times.

How To Use These Timings

Pre‑Dawn Meal (Sehri): Muslims should finish eating and drinking by the listed Sehri end time to begin the fast. Eating after this time may invalidate the day’s fast.

Breaking Fast (Iftar): When the Iftar time arrives, observers traditionally break their fast with dates and water, followed by the Maghrib prayer and main meal.

Many families and community centres also organize communal Iftar gatherings, bringing people together to share food and reinforce social bonds during Ramadan.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 5:27 AM IST
QUICK LINKS