Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 9 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Today Sehri Time: Muslims across India are observing Ramadan 2026, a sacred month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, with millions preparing for Roza (fast) on Monday, March 9. As daily routines revolve around pre‑dawn feeding (Sehri) and sunset breaking of the fast (Iftar), accurate local timings are essential for observers.

City‑Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings For March 9

Here are the approximate Sehri and Iftar timings for Monday, March 9 (19th day of Roza) in key Indian cities:

Delhi: Sehri at about 5:20 AM, Iftar at 6:26–6:27 PM

Mumbai: Sehri around 5:38–5:39 AM, Iftar at 6:47–6:48 PM

Hyderabad: Sehri at about 5:16 AM, Iftar around 6:26 PM

Lucknow: Sehri around 5:05 AM, Iftar at 6:13 PM

Timings can vary slightly between neighbourhoods and calculation methods, so local mosque announcements often serve as a final authority.

What Sehri And Iftar Mean In Ramadan

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food and water throughout daylight hours. The fast begins with Sehri, a pre‑dawn meal, and ends with Iftar, the meal taken immediately after the call to sunset prayers. Observing these precise times is considered vital for the validity of the fast in Islamic practice.

Observance Continues Across The Country

The holy month began in February following the sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon, and communities continue daily fasts with special prayers, charity, and spiritual focus. Mosques and community centres often host Iftar gatherings, while families share meals after sunset.

