Home > Offbeat > Who Are Ash Ketchum's Top 6 Pokemon? A Look At The Powerful Fighters Who Helped Him To Become A World Champion

Ash Ketchum built a legendary team during his Pokemon journey. Some Pokemon stood out because he relied on them the most in his toughest battles. These six Pokemon played a major role in his biggest victories and helped him become a World Champion.

Ash Ketchum Top 6 Pokemon (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 8, 2026 20:38:48 IST

Any fan of the long-running series knows that Ash Ketchum didn’t just catch Pokemon. Over the years, he built a team that became legendary. Even though his journey as the main character has now ended, a closer look at his career shows the six Pokemon he depended on the most in his toughest battles. These were not random choices. They were the fighters that helped shape his path and eventually led him to become a World Champion.

The favourite Pokemon: Pikachu

It is no surprise that Pikachu takes the top spot. As Ash’s constant partner, this Electric-type Pokemon appeared in more battles than any other member of his team. Pikachu was always at the center of the action. Its well-known Thunderbolt attack often turned battles around, while Iron Tail and Electro Ball made it even more dangerous in fights. According to the report, Pikachu battled rivals in almost every region, proving again and again that its “never-give-up spirit” made it truly special.

Next on the list is the fan-favourite Charizard. This Fire and Flying-type Pokemon had one of the most dramatic stories in the series. Charizard refused to listen to Ash and acted like a rebel in the beginning. However as time passed, their bond grew stronger and Charizard became one of Ash’s most powerful partners. It even defeated the Legendary Articuno which is a moment many fans still remember. Charizard has moves like Flamethrower, Dragon Claw and Seismic Toss, and is a serious threat to any opponent.

The Special Pokemon: Greninja

Greninja who shares a special connection with Ash is also in the list. They reached a rare transformation called “Ash-Greninja.” This pokemon comes with powerful Giant Water Shuriken attack and became Ash’s main fighter during the Kalos region battles.

Snorlax is often described as the “ultimate heavy hitter.” Even though it looked sleepy most of the time, Snorlax is extremely powerful in battle. It used moves like Hyper Beam, Ice Punch and Body Slam to defeat many rivals.

The final two on the list are Infernape and Talonflame. Infernape is a Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon and became a symbol of determination after being abandoned by its former trainer, Paul. Its Flare Blitz and Mach Punch became almost unstoppable when its “Blaze” ability activated.

Talonflame has earned its place because of its speed and consistency. In one memorable moment, it evolved during a battle while taking a direct hit from the Legendary bird Moltres. For Ash, these six Pokemon were more than just battlers. They were a big part of his greatest wins. Even though his journey has ended, fans will always remember them as the Pokemon that helped him reach the top.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 8:38 PM IST
QUICK LINKS