Shameful Act Caught On CCTV: Indian Couple With A Toddler Seen Shoplifting Twice During Vacation In Vietnam

An Indian couple on a holiday in Vietnam has found themselves in a fix after being videotaped on a CCTV camera taking shoplifting items in a nearby street vendor.

A video of the incident has become viral, and it has attracted scathing reactions on both sides of Indian and international netizens.

The couple who has almost spent lakhs on their foreign trip is reportedly caught red-handed taking things into their bags at a roadside stall. But this was not done in vain; the whole theft happened to be recorded by the CCTV camera of the stall.

The viral video shows the woman with a baby on her hands as the husband can be seen conversing with the vendor. He ordered her to bring him something that was suspended at the stall. When the vendor moves to pull down the item, the husband sneaks something in the stall of the vendor and hands it to his wife.

The husband, later, when he enters the stall with the vendor, his wife steals another item from the stack and slips it into her bag.

Shameful!! An Indian couple on a tourist visit shamelessly shoplifted from a poor vendor. Imagine spending lakhs of rupees on a foreign tour only to steal stuffs worth a few hundred. You can leave India but you can never leave your pettiness behind. 🤡pic.twitter.com/RWdDWGHR3T — AASHIQ الفاظ (@OmaagoTuruLob) September 23, 2025

How did the Internet react?

One user stated, “Embarassment to indians,” as another posted, “And then these stolen things shall be gifted to their families! Imagine they have a young child with them. The value systems they pass on to their kids.”

The next one stated, “What poor morals in life,” and another suggested, “Ban them to go out of India, seize their passport.”