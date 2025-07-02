Live Tv
Home > Offbeat > Space Is Not Just Cool As You Think, It’s Tough On The Human Body: NASA Explains Why

Space Is Not Just Cool As You Think, It’s Tough On The Human Body: NASA Explains Why

NASA outlines the top five dangers humans face in space-radiation, isolation, distance, gravity changes, and hostile environments (RIDGE). As missions to the Moon and Mars approach, protecting astronaut health remains a top research priority.

NASA is studying how space affects the human body to protect astronauts on long missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
NASA is studying how space affects the human body to protect astronauts on long missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond (Photo credit: NASA)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 18:29:44 IST

Have you ever wondered on what actually happens to the human body once it leaves the confines of Earth? According to NASA, space travel is not only about and zero-gravity and rockets it’s also a mental and physical test unlike any other. In fact the US space agency has spent years researching the cost of sending astronauts into space, and what they’ve learned is essential as we plan for our next-generation crewed missions to the Moon and Mars.

This is how NASA categorized critical hazards 

Subsequently, NASA groups the 5 most critical hazards under a straightforward acronym: RIDGE-Radiation, Isolation, Distance from Earth, Gravity changes, and Hostile Environments. All these influence everything from bone density and vision to mental stability and immunity.
What actually you think of life in space? It is interesting to Imagine waking up in a surrounding where there is no  no gravity, no sunlight and in fact no clean air to breathe. Shockingly, that is everyday life for astronauts in space. For more than 50 years, NASA’s Human Research Program has been researching this unfriendly environment. It has been trying to create safer spacecraft, improved medical procedures and more secure suits.
 
As per NASA,”This study is critical,” especially as it makes preparations for the Artemis mission, that seeks to send the next man and first woman to the Moon. But that’s not the end of the road. NASA also has its sights on Mars a more distant and perilous destination.

Almost year-long residence of Astronaut Scott Kelly’s on the International Space Station gave scientists with unique glimpses at the lasting impacts of space. 

Scott Kelly’s twin brother, Mark Kelly, stayed back on Earth, and scientists were able to compare their mental and physical health. The findings are given by NASA with insights into gene changes, vision, immune function, and more.

NASA’s RIDGE 

Here are the 5 major risks broken down:

Radiation: First of all, Radiation, without the Earth’s magnetic shield, astronauts may have been exposed to toxic solar particles and galactic cosmic rays that have the potential of even increasing the risk of cancer and harming organs. However, NASA is researching innovative shielding materials and radiation sensors to provide protection.

Isolation: Second comes Isolation, living in close quarters for months or 11 years weakens their mental health. Loss of sleep, Lack of privacy, and cultural differences create emotional distress and stress. To tackle this, NASA employs sleep monitors, LED lighting, and even virtual reality equipment to aid in the well-being of astronauts.

Distance from Earth: Third is Distance from Earth, On the ISS, assistance is mere hours away. But on Mars, it may take more than 20 minutes just to send a message. Astronauts will have to be independent at the same time they have to deal with equipment failures and medical conditions with little back-up. For this, NASA is working on AI-driven systems and portable health solutions to fill this void.

Gravity shifts: Fourth one is Gravity shifts, In Mars mission astronauts will experience at least 3 gravitational changes: First, microgravity during space travel, secondly, partial gravity on Mars, and then full Earth’s gravity upon re-entry. These shifts will have consequences on muscle strength, even eye pressure and bone loss. In this case, NASA counters these effects with resistance training, special suits and medication.

Hostile Environments: Next is Hostile Environments, Obviously, Inside a closed spacecraft, air quality, microbes, and stress can undermine the immunity. Here, NASA strictly monitors for microbial contamination and checks up on the health of astronauts with saliva and blood tests. Carefully controlled day-night cycles and artificial light and care maintained to provide a stable mental environment.

NASA Preparing for the Next Giant Leap

As NASA is getting set to go back to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the experience gained from the International Space Station and previous research will be more crucial than before. Every experiment, every report on health, and every mission adds another brick to the puzzle of survival in deep space.

