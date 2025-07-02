Space Is Not Just Cool As You Think, It’s Tough On The Human Body: NASA Explains Why

This is how NASA categorized critical hazards
Almost year-long residence of Astronaut Scott Kelly’s on the International Space Station gave scientists with unique glimpses at the lasting impacts of space.
Scott Kelly’s twin brother, Mark Kelly, stayed back on Earth, and scientists were able to compare their mental and physical health. The findings are given by NASA with insights into gene changes, vision, immune function, and more.
NASA’s RIDGE
Here are the 5 major risks broken down:
Radiation: First of all, Radiation, without the Earth’s magnetic shield, astronauts may have been exposed to toxic solar particles and galactic cosmic rays that have the potential of even increasing the risk of cancer and harming organs. However, NASA is researching innovative shielding materials and radiation sensors to provide protection.
Isolation: Second comes Isolation, living in close quarters for months or 11 years weakens their mental health. Loss of sleep, Lack of privacy, and cultural differences create emotional distress and stress. To tackle this, NASA employs sleep monitors, LED lighting, and even virtual reality equipment to aid in the well-being of astronauts.
Distance from Earth: Third is Distance from Earth, On the ISS, assistance is mere hours away. But on Mars, it may take more than 20 minutes just to send a message. Astronauts will have to be independent at the same time they have to deal with equipment failures and medical conditions with little back-up. For this, NASA is working on AI-driven systems and portable health solutions to fill this void.
Gravity shifts: Fourth one is Gravity shifts, In Mars mission astronauts will experience at least 3 gravitational changes: First, microgravity during space travel, secondly, partial gravity on Mars, and then full Earth’s gravity upon re-entry. These shifts will have consequences on muscle strength, even eye pressure and bone loss. In this case, NASA counters these effects with resistance training, special suits and medication.
Hostile Environments: Next is Hostile Environments, Obviously, Inside a closed spacecraft, air quality, microbes, and stress can undermine the immunity. Here, NASA strictly monitors for microbial contamination and checks up on the health of astronauts with saliva and blood tests. Carefully controlled day-night cycles and artificial light and care maintained to provide a stable mental environment.
NASA Preparing for the Next Giant Leap
As NASA is getting set to go back to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the experience gained from the International Space Station and previous research will be more crucial than before. Every experiment, every report on health, and every mission adds another brick to the puzzle of survival in deep space.
