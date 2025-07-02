Space Is Not Just Cool As You Think, It’s Tough On The Human Body: NASA Explains Why

Have you ever wondered on what actually happens to the human body once it leaves the confines of Earth? According to NASA, space travel is not only about and zero-gravity and rockets it’s also a mental and physical test unlike any other. In fact the US space agency has spent years researching the cost of sending astronauts into space, and what they’ve learned is essential as we plan for our next-generation crewed missions to the Moon and Mars.

This is how NASA categorized critical hazards

Subsequently, NASA groups the 5 most critical hazards under a straightforward acronym: RIDGE-Radiation, Isolation, Distance from Earth, Gravity changes, and Hostile Environments. All these influence everything from bone density and vision to mental stability and immunity.

What actually you think of life in space? It is interesting to Imagine waking up in a surrounding where there is no no gravity, no sunlight and in fact no clean air to breathe. Shockingly, that is everyday life for astronauts in space. For more than 50 years, NASA’s Human Research Program has been researching this unfriendly environment. It has been trying to create safer spacecraft, improved medical procedures and more secure suits.

As per NASA,”This study is critical,” especially as it makes preparations for the Artemis mission, that seeks to send the next man and first woman to the Moon. But that’s not the end of the road. NASA also has its sights on Mars a more distant and perilous destination.