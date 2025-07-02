Live Tv
Home > Space and Science > Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026

Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 17:10:40 IST

Anil Menon, the NASA astronaut, will make his first journey to space as a flight engineer and crew member of Expedition 75 aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in June 2026, spsce agency, NASA has announced.

Menon is scheduled to launch on the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft along with Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, NASA announced. The Three astronauts will spend near about eight months on the ISS. They will take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in June 2026.

Menon is scheduled to conduct a various  scientific experiments and technology demonstrations. The aim of the experiments is to support human space exploration and improvement of life on Earth.

Also Read: PM Modi Interacts With Axiom-4 mission Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla Aboard International Space Station

Who is Anil Menon?

Anil Menon was born in 1976 in the United States . He has Indian and Ukrainian roots.

Menon is a lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force while also being a trained emergency medicine physician. He served as a flight surgeon at NASA before being selected as a NASA astronaut. 

Menon has a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology from Harvard University. He also has a medical degree and a master’s in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.

He later completed residency training in emergency medicine and aerospace medicine at Stanford and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. There, he also wrote a thesis on medical kits designed for commercial spaceflight.

Also Read: Subhanshu Shukla Takes Gajar Ka Halwa, Aamras To Space, Treats International Astronauts With Indian Sweets

Anil Menon Had A Key Role in SpaceX

Menon has contributed to the development of the SpaceX’s medical support systems for human missions as a first flight surgeon,. 

He has also played an important role in the launch of NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission. The mission marked the first crewed flight of the Dragon spacecraft.

Menon also served as a crew flight surgeon for ISS missions of both NASA and SpaceX.

Menon was selected as part of NASA’s 23rd astronaut candidate class in 2021. He graduated in 2024 and started training for his upcoming mission to the ISS.

Menon is married to Anna Menon, a SpaceX Lead Space Operations Engineer. The couple has two children.

