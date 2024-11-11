Sri Lankan Airlines’ ‘Ramayana Trail’ Ad Gets Applause, Netizens React ‘Plans To Travel Sri lanka Next’

The advertisement is based on a grandma telling her little grandson from a book, the ancient Hindu epic, Ramayana, through lens of sri lanka.

The tail of Ramayan is deep rooted in the history of India. India and Sri lanka have been connected to each other in the epic of Ramayana. a latest advertisments of Sri Lankan Airlines hit the internet with a new advertisement. The five-minute video on X has been termed goosebumps-inducing due to the heartwarming portrayal of historical and mythical sites connected with the epic of Ramayana.

Relive the epic of The Ramayana Trail Embark on a journey through Sri Lanka's legendary landscapes with SriLankan Holidays, offering a fully customized experience tailored just for you.

What’s the advertisement about?

The advertisement is based on a grandma telling her little grandson from a book, the ancient Hindu epic, Ramayana. This tale begins with shots of significant places in Sri Lanka mentioned in the Ramayana—fabled Ram Setu, Seetha Amman Temple, Ravana Cave, and Adam’s Bridge. It’s these places steeped in the legend of Lord Ram’s journey to rescue Sita that get brought alive on celluloid, where viewers are taken into this mystical journey.

When the grandson asks about the existence of the bridge his grandfather’s army built, the grandmother answers, “Yes, you can still see it today.” With stunning shots of Ram Setu, this piques the viewers’ interest in depicting Sri Lanka as a land of confluence between myth and history.

The advertisement explains several legendary landmarks relating to the Ramayana. Some of the main attractions covered under this tour are the Seetha Amman Temple, popularly known as Ashok Vatika, where Sita is believed to have been imprisoned, Ussangoda National Park, Chariot Path in Pussellawa, and Hakgala Botanical Garden in Nuwara Eliya. It captured scenes of Ravan’s Cave near Ella, said to be Sita’s first confinement place, and Dunuwila Lake in Matale, believed to be the place where Ram shot arrows to kill the demon king Ravan.

Instead of assuming them as tourist destinations, the advertisement brings them to life and intermingles them with the legendary events of Ramayana, which give emotional resonance to the spectators having a spiritual or cultural association with the epic.

Netizens say “Guaranteed Goosebumps.”

The advertisement proved to be quite impactful on the netizens, with people narrating that they are excited to explore the spiritual sites in Sri Lanka. One user, who had planned a trip to Tokyo, says the ad did change his travel plans; he was motivated to visit Sri Lanka: “I didn’t know Sri Lankans have conserved those historical places till date. Very well made advertisement. Thank you. Jai Shri Ram.” Another termed the ad “spectacular” and said this would go down very well with many and motivate them to visit Sri Lanka.

The ad has been described as a “goosebump-inducing” experience, especially for the Indian view, those belonging to the cultural realm of the Ramayana. Several users admitted they were left in tears through the ad. “Your ad gave me goosebumps and left me in tears! Thank you, @flysrilankan, for making such an epic advertisement for real!” one user commented.

The campaign has also received praise from users who think this initiative could be a model for other tourism campaigns. “Our tourism sector needs to learn from this,” wrote one user, underlining the power of linking heritage with travel experiences.

The Ramayana Trail initiative is important not only for the bonding between India and Sri Lanka but also places Sri Lanka on the global map as a prime destination for spiritual tourism. The growing interest in going closer to heritage and history has assisted Sri Lankan Airlines in leveraging its business towards more meaningful and immersive experiences for travelers.

