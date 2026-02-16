Solar Eclipse 2026: When Will India Witness The February ‘Ring of Fire’? Check Date And Timing

The solar eclipse of 2026 will be the first and it will be the annular solar eclipse which is also the popular ring of fire. This effect occurs when the Moon eclipses the Sun in a way that it is too distant not to cover the entire light of the Sun. The Moon does not appear completely dark but instead a thin halo of sunlight shines around the dark silhouette of the moon forming one of the most stunning visual effects in the sky. Contrary to a total solar eclipse, which makes day dark temporarily or a partial eclipse, which resembles a bite taken out of the Sun, an annular one creates a bright and fiery ring, which is the bane of both astronomers and skywatchers.

The astronomical estimates indicate that the eclipse will occur on February 17, 2026, the start of which will be about 09:56 UTC i.e 15:26 IST and the peak should be about 12:12 UTC i.e 17:42 IST. The duration of the peak annular stage during which the Ring of Fire effect is best seen will take a period of about 2 minutes and 20 seconds. This is a very unique stage which can be seen only at the points that lie along the center line of the eclipse. The best views will be had in southern hemisphere regions, such as in southern Argentina, Chile, and South Africa, as partial phases will be seen.

The entire annular path, in which the Sun will look like an unbroken glowing ring, is predicted to cross over East Antarctica, and the position provides the best vantage point to people in that area. Regrettably, we will not see the eclipse in India but the eclipse will take place when the Sun is below the horizon in the entire country. Although Indian skywatchers will not be able to witness this marvel of the heavens, the annular solar eclipse in February 2026 will still be a significant astronomical event that can be observed all over the world and which underscores the exact and intriguing motions of the Earth, Moon, and the Sun.

