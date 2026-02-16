LIVE TV
babar azam ind vs pak Alexei Navalny Anil Kapoor Rajpal Yadav Jaipur Free Trade Agreement Harshwardhan Sapkal adiala jail India-AI Summit Black Sea oil hub bangladesh elections donald trump Mohsin Naqvi ind vs pak live streaming
Home > Offbeat > Maha Shivaratri 2026 With Sadhguru: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Isha Foundation Event Live | Full Schedule Inside

Isha Sadhguru Mahashivratri: Maha Shivaratri, organised by Isha Foundation and guided by Sadhguru, the annual event draws thousands of participants for an immersive night of meditation, music, and spiritual practices. Here's when and where to watch the event live.

Maha Shivaratri 2026 With Sadhguru: Here's When And Where To Watch The Isha Foundation Event Live (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 16, 2026 01:54:55 IST

Isha Sadhguru Mahashivratri: Maha Shivaratri, one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, will be observed on February 15, 2026. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the festival is marked by fasting, meditation, prayers, and night-long vigils across temples in India and abroad.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the darkest night of the lunar month, a time believed to hold immense spiritual significance. While rituals differ from region to region, the essence of devotion and inner reflection remains central to the celebration.

Isha Foundation’s All-Night Celebration In Coimbatore

One of the most prominent Maha Shivaratri gatherings takes place at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Organised by Isha Foundation and guided by Sadhguru, the annual event draws thousands of participants for an immersive night of meditation, music, and spiritual practices.

Unlike conventional temple rituals, the Isha celebration blends cultural performances with guided meditations, creating a spiritually vibrant atmosphere. The event begins at 6 pm on February 15 and continues through the night until 6 am the following morning.

At midnight, Sadhguru leads a powerful guided meditation session, considered a key highlight of the programme. The event is designed to help participants remain awake, alert, and meditative throughout the night, a practice believed to enhance spiritual receptivity on Maha Shivaratri.

When And Where To Watch The Event Live

Devotees unable to attend in person can watch the Maha Shivaratri 2026 celebrations live via Isha Foundation’s official YouTube channel starting at 6 pm on February 15. The programme will also be broadcast on select television channels in multiple languages.

The live webcast link is available at: https://isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/live-webstream/

Maha Annadanam And Event Arrangements

A major highlight of the night is the Maha Annadanam, where thousands of volunteers prepare and distribute meals to attendees, turning the act of sharing food into a collective offering.

Organisers make extensive arrangements for crowd management, medical facilities, and essential services to ensure a smooth and safe experience for participants. The focus remains on enabling devotees to fully immerse themselves in the spiritual energy of the night.

Maha Shivaratri at Isha Yoga Centre continues to be one of the largest and most widely followed spiritual gatherings, combining devotion, meditation, and community participation in a unique celebration of Lord Shiva.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 1:54 AM IST
