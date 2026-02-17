Over the past few days, the Indonesian and other social media websites have been literally swamped with such posts and search terms about a so-called ‘Teh Pucuk 17-minute video’ that a lot of users were eager to view. The trend was used across Tik Tok, X and other networks and was often accompanied by captions of a longer, sensational version of a video. Nevertheless, research by cybersecurity observers and online news sources has revealed that no produced full video of 17 minutes exists, and the social media buzz is made mostly of speculation, fragmented videos and clickbait stories that generate attention over information.

Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Deepfake? After Mathira Khan, Alina Amir And Arohi Mim’s Obscene Videos, Cyber Scammers Target Social Media Users

The text that is present is associated primarily with a brief video (1 minute 50 seconds) that depicts a plain, normal conversation between a man and a woman, with nothing scandalous or controversial about it despite the alleged statements. Experts caution that the extended digs as propagated online lack any substantiated source or even evidence and are probably made up or blown out of proportion to entertain the curiosity and fear of missing out in people. The tricks of clickbait capitalize on the mechanisms of the human psyche and social media, which encourages interaction, turning an otherwise rather banal clip into something far more sensational than reality.

Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Deepfake? After Mathira Khan, Alina Amir And Arohi Mim’s Obscene Videos, Cyber Scammers Target Social Media Users

Other than misinformation, the trend has posed a cyber threat. The numerous links presumptively providing access to the so called full video lead to phishing websites, pages full of spammy advertisements, downloads of malware or even gambling copies instead of actual video materials. To ensure protection of personal data and equipment with malware and fraud, cybersecurity experts highly recommend that the user should not click on unconfirmed links. In this example, the viral curiosity has not provided new content at all mere far and wide spread confusion and insecurity concerns.

Also Read: Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: New Twist In The Obscene Leaked Video Case — Here’s What We Know So Far