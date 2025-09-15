This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?

This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?

The Gemini Nano Banana trend, powered by Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash, turns selfies into quirky 3D banana-themed figurines. Mixing nostalgia, art styles, and pop culture, it’s become a social media hit with playful versions ranging from anime heroes to plush toys, embraced by users, brands, and influencers alike.

Image Credit - X/GeminiApp
Image Credit - X/GeminiApp

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 15, 2025 00:53:57 IST

The Gemini Nano Banana trend is taking over the internet, and people can’t seem to get enough of Google’s latest viral idea. It lets anyone turn an ordinary photo into a quirky 3D figurine. Similar to last year’s Ghibli-style portrait craze, this trend uses Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash and has quickly become the newest social media obsession.

Brands are using it for fun promotions, while people are sharing playful versions with friends and family. The appeal is clear: with just a few clicks, a selfie transforms into a toy-like figure with a banana twist.

Why is Nano Banana Trend Gaining Popularity

At its heart, the Nano Banana trend is about turning identity into fun, collectible-style art. The figures look so real and textured that they almost feel like something you could hold in your hand. Businesses, influencers, and everyday users are jumping in fast to ride the wave.

For anyone who wants to go beyond the basic figurine, here are some of the popular ideas spreading online:

• A pastel version with candy colors, glittery banana balloons, and dreamy soft-focus effects.

• An anime-style hero with a sword, glowing with action energy and surrounded by cosmic vibes.

• A chibi version with a big head, tiny body, and confetti everywhere.

• A Pixar-inspired design with glossy eyes, lifelike textures, and dramatic lighting.

• A fantasy sorcerer holding a glowing banana staff in an enchanted forest.

• A retro 8-bit pixel art version against neon arcade grids.

• A cyberpunk avatar with neon armor, glowing circuits, and a rainy city skyline.

• A medieval knight in banana-crest armor standing near ancient ruins.

• A soft plush toy look, stitched with fabric, button eyes, and a handmade feel.

• A pop-art comic version with bold outlines, halftone shading, and colorful bursts.

Each design taps into nostalgia, art styles, or popular genres, which explains why they spread so fast online.

The emergence of Gemini Nano Banana is an example that AI is quickly becoming a part of creative culture. People experiment through these designs and give an insight of their personalities in a funny and light hearted manner.

Have you also tried hopping onto the trend?

Also Read: Is Google Gemini And Microsoft Copilot About To Feel The Heat In India: OpenAI Launches ₹399 ChatGPT Go?

Tags: 3D figurineAI creativityGemini Nano BananaGoogle Gemini Flash

RELATED News

Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged
‘I Just Punched Him’: This Is How Florida Woman Fights 5-Foot Alligator To Rescue Puppy
Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It
World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?
Tiny Wonder, Giant Spirit: Meet The World’s Shortest Woman

LATEST NEWS

Real estate investors shift focus beyond metros as tier 2 & 3 cities show strong growth: RISE Infraventures COO
Were ready to shake hands, our opposition didn't: Pak coach explains captain's absence during post-match presentation
‘We Are Leaving This World…..’: 37-Year-Old Lady, Mentally Ill Son Allegedly Jumps To Death Of 13th Floor In Noida
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Ladakh's Leh
Pakistan federal government likely to raise petrol, diesel prices
This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?
Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' shines at TIFF, secures second runner-up at International People's Choice Award
Forex reserves up by $4.03 billion to $698.3 billion in week ending Sept 5: RBI
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: India Clinches 10th T20I Victory Over Pakistan, Continues Dominance
Kadal Kondattam 2025: Tamil Nadu athletes seal dominance as India's premier Ocean Sports Festival concludes in style
This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?
This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?
This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?
This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?

QUICK LINKS