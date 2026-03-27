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Home > Offbeat News > UP Wedding Chaos: Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain To Retrieve His New iPhone 17, Viral Video Leaves Guests Stunned

UP Wedding Chaos: Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain To Retrieve His New iPhone 17, Viral Video Leaves Guests Stunned

A wedding in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh turned chaotic when a groom’s cousin jumped into a drain to retrieve a dropped iPhone 17. The bizarre rescue, captured on video, went viral online, showing how the celebration briefly turned into a frantic search mission.

Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain to Retrieve His New iPhone 17
Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain to Retrieve His New iPhone 17

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 27, 2026 17:17:58 IST

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UP Wedding Chaos: Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain To Retrieve His New iPhone 17, Viral Video Leaves Guests Stunned

The wedding celebration in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, turned into an unexplainable situation after a high-stakes technology accident made a groom’s cousin become an untrained deep-sea diver. 

The groom acquired an iPhone 17 as a wedding gift, which he considered to be the most expensive item for his special occasion. The vibrant baarat procession through the streets resulted in a dangerous accident because the dancers could not handle the combination of music and their energetic movements.

The cousin dropped his expensive device while dancing close to an open drain, and he watched in horror as it disappeared into the dark sludge.

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iPhone Recovery

The atmosphere shifted instantly from celebration to a frantic rescue mission. The cousin dove into the sewage-filled drain without any concern about his wedding clothes or his personal cleanliness.



The man stayed hidden in the gutter for hours while fireworks lit up the sky and the wedding band performed. The iPhone recovery process became the main attraction of the evening because observers recorded the strange event with their phones. One man remained at the location to fight through the dirt while the rest of the procession proceeded to the venue.

Viral Wedding

The incident has become a major public spectacle because wedding footage spread across social media platforms. The video shows two different things which create an odd spectacle because the festive lights continue to shine while the drain search operation takes place.

The search extended over multiple hours because people considered a flagship smartphone to have more value than a wedding suit. The unusual event functions as a contemporary tale which shows how far people will proceed to safeguard their online assets, transforming a standard wedding ceremony into an online moment that Auraiya will remember for a long time.

Also Read: Indore Horror Caught On CCTV: Software Engineer, Mother Of Two Die After Man Rams Car Into Group Of Residents Over Penthouse Dispute

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Tags: Auraiya weddinghome-hero-pos-11iPhone 17 incidentUP wedding viral video

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UP Wedding Chaos: Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain To Retrieve His New iPhone 17, Viral Video Leaves Guests Stunned

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UP Wedding Chaos: Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain To Retrieve His New iPhone 17, Viral Video Leaves Guests Stunned

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UP Wedding Chaos: Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain To Retrieve His New iPhone 17, Viral Video Leaves Guests Stunned
UP Wedding Chaos: Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain To Retrieve His New iPhone 17, Viral Video Leaves Guests Stunned
UP Wedding Chaos: Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain To Retrieve His New iPhone 17, Viral Video Leaves Guests Stunned
UP Wedding Chaos: Groom’s Cousin Jumps Into Drain To Retrieve His New iPhone 17, Viral Video Leaves Guests Stunned

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