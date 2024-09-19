VIRAL: Masked Robbers Crash Through The Ceiling To Pull A Dramatic HOLLYWOOD-Style $150,000 Heist

The video footage shows the intruders ordering the employee to open a safe in the back room. They swiftly filled duffel bags with the stolen cash, duct-taped the manager, and locked her in the bathroom before fleeing the scene.

Thieves often use clever strategies to conceal their identities and execute their crimes, often outsmarting law enforcement. One such daring incident was recently caught on CCTV at a shop where a group of masked robbers carried out a dramatic heist, crashing through the ceiling of Atlanta Check Cashers.

The entire event was recorded by surveillance cameras, with the footage later released by the Atlanta Police Department.

According to a report by publication, the burglars made off with $150,000 in cash. The video, which has since gone viral, shows a staff member walking behind a desk area, separated from the lobby by a window.

As she moved behind the counter, debris began to fall, and then the first suspect tumbled through the ceiling, disrupting wires as he fell. He quickly approached the employee, followed closely by a second thief who forced her to the ground.

NEW: Masked robbers break through the ceiling to rob an Atlanta check-cashing store Atlanta police say two men broke through a check-cashing business’ ceiling to rob the business Security footage showed the moment the men fell through the ceiling and grabbed the manager working… pic.twitter.com/zU4bygZWLS — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) September 18, 2024

Just before they left, one of the robbers briefly lifted his mask, giving a passerby a glimpse of his face. The video has sparked various reactions online, with one user commenting, “This has to be the same group from the club a few months ago.”

The Atlanta police have described the first suspect as a light-skinned Black male in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall. The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned Black male, around 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build.

The individual who reported the robbery mentioned that the suspects escaped in a two-door pickup truck, driven by a third unidentified person.

