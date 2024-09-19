Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Powerball: What Are The Winning Numbers Of The New Jersey Lottery Player Who Won $1 Million Prize?

While playing Powerball can be thrilling, it’s important to note the odds: the chances of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338-to-1, and the odds of matching all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1.

Powerball: What Are The Winning Numbers Of The New Jersey Lottery Player Who Won $1 Million Prize?

A New Jersey lottery player secured a $1 million prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. While no one won the jackpot, this NJ ticket matched all five white balls, earning the second-tier prize, according to Powerball’s website. The specific location where the winning ticket was sold in New Jersey hasn’t been revealed yet.

As the jackpot remains unclaimed, it will now grow to an estimated $195 million, with a cash option of $99.1 million for the next drawing on Saturday night. The last time the jackpot was won was on August 19, when a California player claimed a $44.3 million prize.

What Were The Winning Numbers?

The winning numbers for the Powerball on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, were 1 – 11 – 22 – 47 – 68, with the Powerball number 7. The Powerplay multiplier was 4x. Powerball drawings occur three times a week—Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The Monday drawings were added in 2021.

In New Jersey, Powerball tickets can be purchased until 9:59 p.m. on the day of the drawing, while New York’s cutoff time is 10 p.m.

How To Play Powerball?

To play Powerball, each ticket costs $2, with the option to add Power Play for an extra $1, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times, and sometimes even 10x when the jackpot is under $150 million. Players choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26, or they can opt for a quick pick, where the machine selects random numbers.

Powerball tickets can be purchased in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Additionally, the Jackpocket app allows users in select states to order tickets online.

MUST READ: Prada Launches Metallic Tote Bag For Men Worth Rs 2.5 Lakhs, Internet Calls It, ‘Train Toilet Floor’ 

How To See Powerball on TV?

The Powerball drawings are broadcast live on the lottery’s website at 10:59 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Local television stations may also air the drawing.

What Are The Odds Of Winning A Powerball Lottery?

While playing Powerball can be thrilling, it’s important to note the odds: the chances of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338-to-1, and the odds of matching all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1.

Some of the largest Powerball jackpots in history include:

$2.04 billion, won in California on November 7, 2022

$1.765 billion, won in California on October 11, 2023

$1.586 billion, split among three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee on January 13, 2016

$1.326 billion, won in Oregon on April 6, 2024

$1.08 billion, won in California on July 19, 2023

ALSO READ: Moo Deng Mania: Baby Hippo Takes The Internet By Storm  

Filed under

latest off beat news powerball lottery Trending news winning numbers powerball

Also Read

BJP Unveils Manifesto For Haryana Elections, Plans To Create 50,000 Jobs For Youth

BJP Unveils Manifesto For Haryana Elections, Plans To Create 50,000 Jobs For Youth

Israeli Police Uncover $1 Million Assassination Demand Targeting Netanyahu: A Foiled Iranian Plot?

Israeli Police Uncover $1 Million Assassination Demand Targeting Netanyahu: A Foiled Iranian Plot?

Congress Following Footsteps Of Jinnah: BJP On Restoration Of Article 370

Congress Following Footsteps Of Jinnah: BJP On Restoration Of Article 370

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Entertainment

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Denmark Chooses ‘The Girl With The Needle’ For Oscars 2025

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series? Know All About Their Parents

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story: What Is The Truth Behind Netflix’s New Series?

Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

Bombay HC Criticizes CBFC For Delaying In ‘Emergency’ Film Certification

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Who Is Agatha Harkness And What Are Her Special Powers In Marvel Comics? Everything Decoded

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox