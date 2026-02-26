Viral Video: Boy Lowered 40 Feet Into Narrow Well In Bihar To Rescue Trapped Baby Goat, Internet Reacts Says…

A video from Bihar is going viral after a young boy was lowered into a 40-foot-deep well to rescue a baby goat. The clip has caught a lot of attention online. Many people are calling the boy brave, while others rightly pointed out that any untoward incident could have taken place and the situation might have worsened.

The incident happened in a village in Buxar district. A baby goat had fallen into a dry well that, according to reports, had not been used for a long time. The well looks very deep and narrow. Villagers at first tried to pull the goat out in simple ways as they lowered ropes and sticks in the hope that the animal would grab on or that they could hook it. But nothing worked.

Video shows villagers nervously pulling the boy up

However, they miserably failed, and as time passed, it looked like the goat was clearly in trouble. That is when the villagers made a bold decision. They tied a rope around a young boy’s waist and shoulders. The boy’s name has not been shared publicly. He was slowly and carefully, lowered down into the dark well. The well which was around 40 feet deep, and the video showed people standing around the well watching nervously.

The boy reached the bottom and found the scared goat. Clips show that he picked it up and held it close. The villagers above then started pulling the rope back up. As they pulled him and the goat up nervously, they slowly lifted both the child and the goat out of the well. Everyone held their breath until they were safely out. As soon as they reached the top, people cheered and clapped in relief.

Villagers later praised the boy for his courage. At the same time, many said they were just thankful that nothing went wrong.

