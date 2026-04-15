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Home > Offbeat News > Russian Youtuber, Who Falsely Accused Indian Man Of Being A Child Predator, Apologises

Russian Youtuber, Who Falsely Accused Indian Man Of Being A Child Predator, Apologises

The creator, known as Vitaly on social media, admitted that he and his team had mistakenly identified Akash Singhania as a suspected child predator in a video that has since been deleted.

Russian Youtuber, Who Falsely Accused Indian Man Of Being A Child Predator, Apologises (Photo: X)
Russian Youtuber, Who Falsely Accused Indian Man Of Being A Child Predator, Apologises (Photo: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 15, 2026 17:41:27 IST

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Russian Youtuber, Who Falsely Accused Indian Man Of Being A Child Predator, Apologises

An Indian man has come forward after being wrongly accused of trying to meet a minor during a livestreamed sting operation by a Russian YouTuber, who has now publicly apologised for the error.

The creator, known as Vitaly on social media, admitted that he and his team had mistakenly identified Akash Singhania as a suspected child predator in a video that has since been deleted. The footage showed the group confronting Singhania in a residential neighbourhood, accusing him of inviting a 16-year-old girl on a date.

The girl, who was part of the team, alleged that he had sent her messages on Snapchat. However, Singhania maintained that he believed he was speaking to an 18-year-old. “I am not trying to fight this, I am not a violent person,” Singhania said in the clip, even as the group continued to press their claims and suggested he may have used multiple accounts.

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Singhania later called the police, who arrived at the scene and reviewed the situation. Authorities subsequently confirmed that he had not committed any wrongdoing.

Russian YouTuber apologises

Following the incident and growing backlash on social media, Vitaly issued a public apology across platforms, including Instagram and X. “My team and I mistakenly portrayed Askash Singhania as a child predator. This was a mistake that I deeply regret. He never intended to meet a minor and has been cleared of all wrongdoing,” Vitaly said in a statement.

“I apologise to Mr Singhania, his family, his friends, and anyone else affected by this mistake,” he added.

Vitaly also stated that the video had been taken down from all platforms and urged others to delete any saved copies. He further appealed to viewers to stop contacting Singhania, describing the incident as a learning experience for his team.

Akash Singhania reacts

Sharing his side of the story on X, Singhania said the false accusation had deeply disrupted his life.
“My world was turned upside down this weekend,” he wrote in a post on X. “I was wrongfully portrayed as someone attempting to engage in inappropriate conduct. This accusation is completely false.”

He confirmed that the YouTuber had publicly acknowledged the mistake and thanked officers from the Santa Ana Police Department for their “professionalism and for taking the time to carefully evaluate the situation and establish the truth”.

While he accepted the apology, Singhania said the impact of the incident had already been significant. “I have experienced harassment, judgment, and damage to my personal and professional relationships based on something that has now been proven false,” he wrote.

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Tags: Akash Singhaniaviral mmsviral videoVitaly Zdorovetskiy

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Russian Youtuber, Who Falsely Accused Indian Man Of Being A Child Predator, Apologises
Russian Youtuber, Who Falsely Accused Indian Man Of Being A Child Predator, Apologises
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