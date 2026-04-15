Avengers Doomsday Trailer To Be Out On This Date: Watch Full Video At CinemaCon

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel Studios’ most ambitious releases in recent years. The film is expected to bring back several familiar faces from the MCU, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth. With Anthony Russo and Joe Russo at the helm, anticipation around the project has only grown stronger. The makers have already dropped four teasers over the past year, offering fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

According to recent reports, the film’s first full-length trailer is set to be unveiled on April 16 at CinemaCon. Disney is expected to make the reveal a grand affair, with appearances from the cast and creators. The film is also likely to continue Marvel’s expansive multiverse storyline, promising a mix of returning characters, fresh faces, and high-stakes action.

The earlier teasers have already sparked excitement by hinting at major developments. Chris Evans appears to reprise his role as Captain America, while Thor’s return is also teased. There are glimpses of the X-Men making a final stand against mysterious forces, alongside scenes showing Wakanda and the underwater kingdom of Talokan facing looming threats. The arrival of the Fantastic Four on an unfamiliar version of

Earth adds another intriguing layer to the story. The film’s direction was taken over by the Russo Brothers after Destin Daniel Cretton stepped away from the project—then titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty—to focus on other commitments, including the upcoming MCU film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Alongside Avengers: Doomsday, Disney is also expected to showcase promotional material for its other major releases, including The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Mandalorian & Grogu. The highly anticipated Marvel film is slated to hit theatres on December 18 later this year.

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