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Home > Entertainment News > John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3, To Return As ACP Yashvardhan Singh

John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3, To Return As ACP Yashvardhan Singh

Backed by John Abraham's JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar's Karolina Corporation, 'Force 3' marks a significant addition to the franchise with Harshvardhan Rane joining the cast.

John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3 (PHOTO: IMDB)
John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3 (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 15, 2026 16:54:59 IST

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John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3, To Return As ACP Yashvardhan Singh

The third instalment of the ‘Force’ franchise is officially in production, with ‘Force 3’ currently deep into its first shooting schedule.
Headlined by John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala, the action-thriller is directed by Bhav Dhulia and aims to build on the gritty legacy of the series.

Backed by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation, ‘Force 3’ marks a significant addition to the franchise with Harshvardhan Rane joining the cast.

While John Abraham reprises his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, Rane’s character details remain under wraps. Speaking about the film, John Abraham said, “Force has always been a franchise I’ve believed in deeply. What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years. With Force 3, we’re taking that legacy forward in a big way. I’m also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero. He has the presence, the energy and the hunger for it, and I think audiences are going to enjoy watching him in this space,” in a press note.

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Producer Sheel Kumar highlighted the longstanding collaboration behind the project, stating, “My relationship with John and JA Entertainment goes back many years. Coming together for Force 3 feels both familiar and deeply special. I’ve believed in the Force franchise from the very beginning, and Force 3 is a film that comes from a place of trust, comfort and a shared conviction in the story that we want to tell.”

Harshvardhan Rane, who enters the franchise following two consecutive box office successes, described his involvement as a milestone. “It’s an honour to be part of a film like Force 3, which gives me the chance to step into an intense, hardcore action space and bring that brute force alive on screen. John sir is truly cut from a different cloth and has carved his own path in the Indian film industry. To be part of Bhav Dhulia’s grand cinematic vision, alongside John sir, is something I feel genuinely privileged about,” he said, in a press statement.

Tanya Maniktala steps in as the female lead. Expressed enthusiasm about joining the franchise, she said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Force 3. It’s exciting to share screen space with two actors who bring both charm and such strong presence to the screen. What makes this even more special for me is the role I get to play in the story. Being part of a franchise like this is a big moment, and I’m looking forward to giving it everything I have.”

Director Bhav Dhulia, who previously assisted the late Nishikant Kamat on ‘Force’, reflected on his association with the franchise.
“Having assisted the late Nishikant Kamat on Force and worked with John during that time, this film feels like coming home in many ways. There is history here, there is emotion here, and that makes Force 3 even more special for me. I fell in love with the script the moment I read it, and I’m truly looking forward to bringing this story to life with John, Harshvardhan and Tanya,” he said.

‘Force 3’ is produced by Sheel Kumar, Shahbaz Alam, John Abraham, Sandeep Leyzell and Minnakshi Das. The film is written by Simaab Hashmi, with music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2027. 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant Hits Out At Samay Raina For Making Fun Of Bachchans, Says ‘Abhishek Mera Favourite Actor Hai’ — Watch Video

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John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3, To Return As ACP Yashvardhan Singh

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John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3, To Return As ACP Yashvardhan Singh

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John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3, To Return As ACP Yashvardhan Singh

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John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3, To Return As ACP Yashvardhan Singh
John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3, To Return As ACP Yashvardhan Singh
John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3, To Return As ACP Yashvardhan Singh
John Abraham Starts Shooting For Force 3, To Return As ACP Yashvardhan Singh

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