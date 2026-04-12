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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Generator Fees?’: Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video

‘Generator Fees?’: Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video

A Bihar parent sparked debate after sharing a private school fee receipt showing 'generator fees' amid heatwave-driven power cuts. The viral video raised questions over transparency and whether such electricity charges are justified or an added burden on parents.

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Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 12, 2026 10:25:56 IST

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‘Generator Fees?’: Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video

A viral video from Bihar has elicited a lot of argumentation when one of the parents uploaded a private school fees bill that is said to have generator fees as an extension of electricity charges. The event occurs during a severe heatwave and frequent power outages in some regions of the state, which causes institutions to use the backup power. The parent wondered the rationality and fairness of such fees, more so when families are still struggling with increased cost of living and weather extremes.

 Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video

The school named in the video is Anand Prep Public school. The fee receipt in the video seems to indicate a different item of charge to use electricity, or generators, raising questions about the methods used by schools to compute and report the costs to parents.



Although it has been argued that schools might require recovering the operational cost because of the extended outages, the move has been criticised by others as an extra financial burden on the already tight households. The video quickly went viral and people discussed whether these are fair or predatory charges.

The problem has again highlighted the overall issue of challenge to both the educational institutions and the families in time of infrastructure strain. In this case, schools may resort to generators to have basic facilities with high temperatures and unpredictable supply of electricity. But the absence of guidelines regarding such fees has created confusion and frustration among parents. The viral video has aggravated the calls to hold institutions more accountable and transparent when it comes to school fees, more so during a crisis.

Also Read: What Is Honey Trap Billing Fraud? ‘₹8,500 Ka Chuna’: Kolkata Man Falls For First-Date Scam; Woman Walks Away Laughing As Viral Post Sparks Alarm

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Tags: bihar newselectricity chargesgenerator feesheatwave indiahome-hero-pos-8power cutsprivate school feesviral video

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‘Generator Fees?’: Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video

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‘Generator Fees?’: Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video

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‘Generator Fees?’: Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video
‘Generator Fees?’: Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video
‘Generator Fees?’: Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video
‘Generator Fees?’: Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video

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