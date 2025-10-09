Watch: ‘Heartwarming Moment’ Indian Man Welcomed By Taliban Man At Afghan Checkpoint, Internet Amazed

An endearing video clip from Afghanistan is trending on social media, in which a Taliban security official warmly greets an Indian visitor at a general checkpoint. The video, which has been widely shared on X, depicts the Indian man on a motorcycle being halted for a check-up on his passport. When asked for his nationality, he stated, “India.” The Taliban officer smiled straight away and said, “India-Afghanistan Brother.”

In a stunning exhibition of hospitality, the security guards even invited him in for tea and let him proceed without verifying his papers. The clip has evoked thousands of responses on social media, with most viewers hailing the act as a manifestation of India’s and Afghanistan’s time-tested goodwill towards each other.

Watch here:

An Indian tourist in Afghanistan was stopped by the Taliban for a routine passport check. But the moment he said he was from India, they smiled, welcomed him, and let him go without even checking his papers. Afghanistan 🇦🇫 🤝 🇮🇳 India pic.twitter.com/Alg4uaOXnQ — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 7, 2025







One X user wrote “This respect has been hard-earned. It is Indian foreign policy that proves we are on the right path.” Another said, “India should market Afghanistan as a tourist destination now.” But some viewers were apprehensive that security measures must not be bypassed, as “many Pakistanis might attempt to pose as Indians.” A couple of others voiced reservations as well, pointing towards the treatment meted out by the Taliban to women in medical emergencies, such as limitations placed on women doctors.

India and Afghanistan have profound historical, cultural, and economic affinities. India has provided more than $3 billion worth of development assistance to Afghanistan in recent years, sponsoring projects such as the Afghan Parliament complex, the Salma Dam, and highways. Bollywood, cricket, and historical ties since the British colonial period also add strength to the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

