Watch: 'Heartwarming Moment' Indian Man Welcomed By Taliban Man At Afghan Checkpoint, Internet Amazed

Watch: ‘Heartwarming Moment’ Indian Man Welcomed By Taliban Man At Afghan Checkpoint, Internet Amazed

A viral video from Afghanistan shows a Taliban officer warmly welcoming an Indian tourist at a checkpoint, calling him “India-Afghanistan Brother,” offering tea, and letting him pass sparking online praise for the countries’ long-standing goodwill.

Taliban officer greets Indian tourist with tea and smiles (Screengrab: X/@MeghUpdates)
Taliban officer greets Indian tourist with tea and smiles (Screengrab: X/@MeghUpdates)

Published: October 9, 2025 02:01:19 IST
Published: October 9, 2025 02:01:19 IST

An endearing video clip from Afghanistan is trending on social media, in which a Taliban security official warmly greets an Indian visitor at a general checkpoint. The video, which has been widely shared on X, depicts the Indian man on a motorcycle being halted for a check-up on his passport. When asked for his nationality, he stated, “India.” The Taliban officer smiled straight away and said, “India-Afghanistan Brother.”

In a stunning exhibition of hospitality, the security guards even invited him in for tea and let him proceed without verifying his papers. The clip has evoked thousands of responses on social media, with most viewers hailing the act as a manifestation of India’s and Afghanistan’s time-tested goodwill towards each other.

One X user wrote “This respect has been hard-earned. It is Indian foreign policy that proves we are on the right path.” Another said, “India should market Afghanistan as a tourist destination now.” But some viewers were apprehensive that security measures must not be bypassed, as “many Pakistanis might attempt to pose as Indians.” A couple of others voiced reservations as well, pointing towards the treatment meted out by the Taliban to women in medical emergencies, such as limitations placed on women doctors.

India and Afghanistan have profound historical, cultural, and economic affinities. India has provided more than $3 billion worth of development assistance to Afghanistan in recent years, sponsoring projects such as the Afghan Parliament complex, the Salma Dam, and highways. Bollywood, cricket, and historical ties since the British colonial period also add strength to the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 2:01 AM IST
