Watch:’Snake Is Also Bengalified’ Viral Video Shows Snake Swimming Through Kolkata Floods With Fish In Mouth

Kolkata recently saw a rare and comic spectacle in the face of floods, a snake navigating water-logged streets with a fish firmly clutched in its jaws. The viral video, posted by Instagram user Atreyee Mitra, has set social media abuzz, registering thousands of reactions and witty comments.

In the video, the snake swims effortlessly across dirty floodwaters, showcasing its impressive aquatic ability while clinging to its catch. As per experts, the snake is reportedly a Checkered Keelback, which is popularly known as Jol Dhora in local parlance. It is an innocent water snake, abundant in Indian freshwater environments.

The video not only showed nature’s resilience amidst the Kolkata floods but also created waves of uproarious reactions. Social media has been quick to attribute the snake’s capture to the city’s cultural affinity for fish. A comment stated, “Bro proved he’s Bengali,” while another commented facetiously, “Even snakes like machh-bhaat (fish and rice).” Some went so far as to joke, “Snake ko snack mil gaya” and “Snake is also bengalified.”

Watch here:







The timing of the viral clip has contributed to its popularity since it comes just a few days before the Durga Puja festival, Kolkata’s largest festival. As one user captioned, “Kolkata and its little perks, right before Durga Pujo.”

Heavy Rains Leave City Flooded

Beneath the humour, though, is a grim fact. Kolkata was pounded by unending rain from Monday midnight to Tuesday morning, receiving 252 mm of rain in seven hours alone almost 20% of Kolkata’s average annual rainfall. At least 10 people died as rail, road, and air connectivity were extensively hindered.

Neighbourhoods like Garia (332 mm), Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Ballygunge (264 mm), and Ultadanga (207 mm) witnessed intense flooding. The flood has been compared with historic pre-puja floods in 1978 and 1986, which had brought the city to its knees with unprecedented rainfall.

Viral Video Brings a Lighter Moment

Amidst the waterlogging, traffic nightmare, and festival anxiety, the video of the snake hunting fish has been an unexpected source of relief for several social media users. For Bengalis of Kolkata, who are famous for their cultural eccentricities and eternal passion for fish, the snake feast on the floodwaters was a strangely apt image of the city’s temperament.

