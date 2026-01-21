Who Is Ajaz Khan? Bigg Boss Fame And Actor Back In Spotlight As Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral

Ajaz Khan MMS: Ajaz Khan is an Indian actor and television personality best known for his appearance on Bigg Boss 7 and roles in various TV shows and films. He began his career in the early 2000s, acting in serials and movies before gaining wider recognition through reality TV. In January 2026, Ajaz Khan made headlines again when an alleged private video reportedly involving him began circulating on social media platforms and sparked widespread discussion.

Over the years, Khan has remained in the spotlight, not only for his work but also for several controversies that have surfaced online and in the media.

Reality TV Fame And Acting Career

Khan first came into public view through television and later appeared on Bigg Boss 7, which significantly increased his visibility. His presence on reality TV helped build a fan base and brought him regular attention from audiences across India. Outside reality shows, he has acted in films and serials, though none brought the same level of widespread attention as his time on Bigg Boss.

Viral Video Controversy

The clip described by some posts as a so-called “MMS leak,” quickly went viral, leading to intense online chatter about its authenticity and origin. However, there is no confirmed evidence that the video is real, and some digital experts and news outlets have suggested that such viral content may be clickbait or AI-generated material designed to attract views and engagement rather than genuine footage.

Alongside the alleged video, screenshots of private chats between Khan and a Delhi-based fitness influencer were also shared online, adding to the controversy and public discussion about Khan’s conduct. The screenshots circulated widely, with some users questioning social media behaviour and privacy issues.

Background: What Ajaz Khan Said Previously?

Ajaz khan has also been quick to dismiss the viral claims, arguing that it was not him in the said MMS. He refuted the allegations too in the leaked chat with Varsha, saying that it was not his phone number.

He struck back at the controversy makers, saying that people with superior families do not engage in such defaming actions. Another example that Ajaz Khan gave in the video as another victim of the viral exposé campaign was Aryan Khan. He wrote, “I stand beside all artists who are doing their work honestly, with hatred and still coming with a smile on their faces. Support real talent. Have a halt to the blackmail culture.”

