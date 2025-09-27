LIVE TV
Who Is Shelbi Schauble And Why Is Everyone Talking About Her Viral Forecast?

Who Is Shelbi Schauble And Why Is Everyone Talking About Her Viral Forecast?

Shelbi Schauble is a meteorologist at KSN 16 who has become a viral celebrity when her weather forecast video went viral on social media. Her social media following has grown dramatically due to her on air personality that has made her a star in the broadcast meteorology.

(Image Credit: Shelbi Schauble via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 27, 2025 19:25:01 IST

One such weather forecaster who has already turned viral is Shelbi Schauble, who is among the meteorologists at KSN 16 and whose one of the recent weather forecast videos went viral on social media platforms, including X and Instagram. Her powerful voice, good looks on screen and an abundance of natural charisma have made her successful with audiences and has turned her into an internet personality virtually overnight after initially becoming a weather reporter on the local stage. Her viral forecast has seen a lot of fans tell her they have never taken a weather segment as seriously as they did before they watched it.

Shelbi Schauble’s Rise To Fame

It is in KSN 16 Local News that Shelbi got her big break as she got an opportunity to work in the company when she was initially hired and her straightforward and straightforward communication and close yet professional voice established trust instantly with the listeners. In several hours, she gained thousands of new Instagram followers, her new live forecasting video was put on X and was trending. Her Instagram page has over 358,000 subscribers currently, which is quite significant as compared to before the viral video. The popularity has resulted in the possibility of media exposure, brand collaborations and TV appearances.



Shelbi Schauble’s Influence On The Broadcasting Industry

Shelbi is an essential part of the local news that has become a national agenda due to the assistance of real personality and internet virality, and its success. As her story shows, the broadcasting industry has evolved such that the weather news can be featured in the mainstream news when the presenter is appealing to the audience. Shelbi Schauble is making her way to be one of the most recognizable young meteorologists in the US as she continues to gain more influence.

Tags: Broadcast meteorologyKSN 16 meteorologistShelbi Schaubleviral videoViral weather forecastWeather forecast clip

