Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

Watching a film in a theatre has its own charm—you step out with friends or family, grab some popcorn, and soak in the big-screen experience. The best part? Your phone stays on silent, giving you a break from constant work calls and notifications.

But what if, right in the middle of a movie like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, your boss expects you to log in and work? It may sound unlikely—especially during a late-night show—but one woman seems to have done exactly that.

Social media influencer Khushi Batra shared a video on Instagram showing a woman working on her laptop during an 11 pm screening of Dhurandhar 2 at a cinema in Bengaluru. She captioned the post, “Hai Bhagwan! Mohe agle janam corporate majdoor na keejo” (Dear God! Please don’t make me a corporate worker in my next life).

The unusual sight quickly caught the attention of fellow moviegoers and sparked a debate online. While some applauded her dedication and called it the ultimate example of productivity, others were irritated, pointing out that the laptop’s glow disrupted the cinematic experience. Reactions ranged from admiration for her focus to concerns about basic theatre etiquette.

One user joked that it was the “ultimate WFH goal,” while many argued that a cinema hall should be reserved solely for watching the film. Another comment took a dig at corporate culture, saying bosses don’t understand the struggle of joining meetings from unusual places. Some even speculated that the woman might have been on a night shift, balancing work and entertainment at the same time. Others simply remarked that the “work from anywhere” culture may have gone a bit too far.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19, 2026, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, reportedly crossing ₹500 crore worldwide. The film stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, and serves as a sequel to Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

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