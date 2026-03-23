Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb breaking news Maldives accident dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

Social media influencer Khushi Batra shared a video on Instagram showing a woman working on her laptop during an 11 pm screening of Dhurandhar 2 at a cinema in Bengaluru. She captioned the post, “Hai Bhagwan! Mohe agle janam corporate majdoor na keejo”

Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 23, 2026 13:46:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

Watching a film in a theatre has its own charm—you step out with friends or family, grab some popcorn, and soak in the big-screen experience. The best part? Your phone stays on silent, giving you a break from constant work calls and notifications.

But what if, right in the middle of a movie like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, your boss expects you to log in and work? It may sound unlikely—especially during a late-night show—but one woman seems to have done exactly that.

Social media influencer Khushi Batra shared a video on Instagram showing a woman working on her laptop during an 11 pm screening of Dhurandhar 2 at a cinema in Bengaluru. She captioned the post, “Hai Bhagwan! Mohe agle janam corporate majdoor na keejo” (Dear God! Please don’t make me a corporate worker in my next life).

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khushi Batra (@_khushibatra_)

The unusual sight quickly caught the attention of fellow moviegoers and sparked a debate online. While some applauded her dedication and called it the ultimate example of productivity, others were irritated, pointing out that the laptop’s glow disrupted the cinematic experience. Reactions ranged from admiration for her focus to concerns about basic theatre etiquette.

One user joked that it was the “ultimate WFH goal,” while many argued that a cinema hall should be reserved solely for watching the film. Another comment took a dig at corporate culture, saying bosses don’t understand the struggle of joining meetings from unusual places. Some even speculated that the woman might have been on a night shift, balancing work and entertainment at the same time. Others simply remarked that the “work from anywhere” culture may have gone a bit too far.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released on March 19, 2026, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, reportedly crossing ₹500 crore worldwide. The film stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, and serves as a sequel to Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: corporate jobDhurandhar 2 screeningviral videowomen working in movie theatre

RELATED News

After Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Pakistani Police Launch Search For ‘Ranveer Singh-Coded Indian Spies’ In Lyari Town As Video Goes Viral | Watch

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 5: Skandamata Aarti, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Bhog, Colour to Wear and Spiritual Significance | Details Inside

Caught On Cam: Man Clashes With Theatre Staff In Lucknow After Minor Son Is Denied Entry To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Over Age Restrictions; Video Goes Viral

When Is Ram Navami 2026? Check Exact Date, Tithi Timings, Madhyahna Muhurat And Why There’s Confusion This Year

‘Reverse Colonization’: Viral Video Shows An Indian Auto-Rickshaw Driving Through London Traffic As Commuters Stop To Stare, Internet Amazed | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Chepauk Welcomes Samson With ‘Sanju, Sanju’ Chants As MS Dhoni Honours T20 WC-Winning Indian Stars From CSK

WATCH — Indian-Origin Cricketer Picks Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar, Names West Indies Legend as Favourite on Michael Clarke’s Podcast

Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

MPBSE Result 2026: When To Expect Result Announcement

IPL 2026 Controversy: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Foreign Cricketers For Late Arrival, Urges Franchises to ‘Drop Them’ — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc in Firing Line

BSNL SET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended, Check Eligibility, Apply Now

PSL 2026 Schedule Revised: 44 Matches, Two Venues, Zero Crowds — Full Details Inside

Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

Crude Oil Price Surge: Brent Jumps 60% to $112 in 30 Days Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict; India Imports Crash, LNG Supply Hit

Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch
Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch
Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch
Women Works On Laptop Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening At 11PM Show, Netizens Say ‘Hey Bhagwan, Mohe Agle Janam Corporate Majdoor Na Keejo,’Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

QUICK LINKS