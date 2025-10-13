World’s Richest Beggar Owns Flats In Mumbai Worth ₹1.4 Crore: His Monthly Income And Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

Mumbai, with its busy streets, has numerous tales of hardships and failure. The great story of Bharat Jain, commonly known as the richest beggar in the world, is among them.

Although Jain has led a life that most people would relate to difficulty, he has managed to amass wealth that most office employees can only dream of.

World’s Richest Beggar With a ₹7.5 Crore Net Worth

Bharat Jain, whose net worth is unbelievable ₹7.5 crore, has been pleading for more than 40 years. His daily income, according to The Economic Times, is between 2000 and 2500 or 60, 000 to 75,000 a month.

His 10- to 12-hour workdays have made what appears as a normal activity a profitable source of revenue.

Yet, Jain does not only get rich due to the money he gathers by begging. Investments have contributed greatly in the developing of his financial empire.

Jain has two flats in Mumbai worth a total of 1.4 crore and is getting an extra 30,000 a month by renting out two shops in Thane. These holdings have given him monetary stability and guaranteed his family a future.

Bharat Jain’s Inspiring Journey

Bharat Jain’s two sons are in a reputed school of convent and are already engaged in the stationery business that the family runs.

His family does not completely agree with his choice of continuing to ask, though, Jain is still determined, saying that he likes it and has no intentions of quitting.

Jain is a generous person in spite of his big net worth. He contributes a lot to temples and aids the needy. To the contrary, he does not keep his wealth to himself but is instead giving it back to society, which demonstrates that success is not about accumulation but also sharing.

Another point that the story of Jain brings out is the huge begging business of India, which is estimated to be 1.5 lakh crore according to The Times of India. Other rich beggars are Sambhaji Kale, with a net worth of ₹1.5 crore and Laxmi Das with 1 crore.

