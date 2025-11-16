Would You Pay Rs 600 For A Hug? China’s ‘Man Mum’ Trend Says Yes

There is an interesting social trend going on in China and has been gaining huge momentum online, sparking debates on companionship, emotional well-being, and the stress of modern life. Most famously referred to as the ‘Man Mum’ trend, gym-trained young men offer non-romantic hugs to women who seek temporary emotional refuge from academic or workplace pressures.

The service, now being widely discussed on Chinese social media, lets customers book a five-minute hug for 20 to 50 yuan-or approximately Rs 250-Rs 600. What began as a spontaneous internet post-a college student shared how hugging a friend had calming effects during thesis stress-has developed into an organized micro-industry promising short-term comfort and emotional support.

The hugs are usually arranged via chat apps and then executed in public areas, like malls, parks, and subway stations. For many women, paying for the hug means clear boundaries, a guarantee of safety, and no misunderstanding of what the intention is behind touching or physical contact with another person. In a society grappling with rising loneliness and limited conversations around mental health, the “Man Mum” trend offers brief, controlled moments of reassurance.

Who are the ‘Man Mums’?

Service providers range from muscular men to athletic women, often chosen for their warm body language, respect, and patience. One such provider, Zhou, reportedly gave 34 hugs in a short span of time and earned 1,758 yuan in the process, though feeling satisfied he was helping other people cope with stress.

Despite growing trends, the movement has faced its fair share of criticism. Experts caution that repackaging physical intimacy as “therapy” blurs boundaries and can potentially be misused in the name of emotional support. But with hundreds of posts and discussions each day, the “Man Mum” phenomenon underscores an emotional chasm among young urban Chinese, and how far people would go to find comfort in fast-paced, high-pressure society.

