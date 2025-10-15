Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Bursts Into Flames In China, Driver Burnt Alive. Here’s How To Ensure Safety In EVs

A tragic, unfortunate accident in Chengdu, China, has highlighted emergency safety all the more in modern electric vehicles (EVs). A Xiaomi SU7 electric car allegedly went ablaze after a collision, and the driver was sealed inside. Eyewitnesses recount some hellish struggle: bystanders trying to free the occupant were reportedly trapped by technology and could not open the doors that relied on electronic releases.

The 31-year-old male driver was said to have died in the tragic incident after authorities suspected that the driver was under the influence of alcohol when the car crashed.

However, apart from drunk driving, the bereaved families are more likely to dwell on the failure of rescuers to open the electronic doors, another “popular” feature in new-age EVs, further deepening public scrutiny of whether advances in smart car technology compromise the basic safety of life-saving mechanisms in the event of catastrophic failure.

This instance calls for urgent need by manufacturers to care for the aesthetic of sleek designs along with occupant safety and lifesaving rescues.

Electronic Door Failure Risk

The whole crisis puts the design of electronic door handles under the spotlight. Unlike conventional mechanical door handles, the design of these new, smooth, and retractable handles runs on the power supply of the car to deploy and unlock. In case of a violent accident that damages the power supply, the electronic mechanism would fail, locking in the occupants.

This can be dangerous in case of an EV fire because, once thermal runaway is achieved-a rapid and self-sustaining increase in temperature-the lithium-ion battery could release massive amounts of heat and flammable gases, with milliseconds being the difference between life and death.

With a manual escape route not being present or clear for both the trapped souls and external rescue, such an otherwise safe situation turns to a death trap. This design flaw calls for the immediate intervention of regulators to require a simple mechanical method of exit irrespective of electrical system status.

Mitigating EV Fire and Containment

Fire safety means not only preventing fire hazards or incidents but also includes fire containment provisions concerning the EVs. Different ways in which manufacturers have sought to ameliorate the BMS include heat management by monitoring all cells’ temperature and voltage, prediction of thermal runaway before event realization, and the prevention of thermal runaway occasions at the earliest possible moment in time.

These include elaborate liquid cooling systems to maintain battery temperature at an optimal level. While prevention may not be irrefutably ensured in the event of extreme collision, passive safety features are essential.

There should be thermally insulating materials such as mica sheets between battery cells to delay the propagation of heat among them and afford precious time to escape.

Battery design in EVs must have clear and uniformized emergency service cutoff points and fire department entrances so that first responders can promptly disable high-voltage power and apply cooling on the battery pack directly, an essential action to stop the ongoing self-sustaining thermal reaction.

