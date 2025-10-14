LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup india post business news Afghanistan news India Vs Australia ODIs donald trump Argentina vs australia
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!

Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!

A playful moment stole the spotlight during the India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. A woman was seen lightly slapping a man thrice, hugging him, and smiling sparking viral memes and debates online, overshadowing the on-field cricket action.

Viral Stadium Moment: Woman Playfully Slaps Man During India vs West Indies 2nd Test (Pc: X)
Viral Stadium Moment: Woman Playfully Slaps Man During India vs West Indies 2nd Test (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 14, 2025 13:33:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!

A little sparring cricket action came on the fourth day of the second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, while the stands had a feel-good moment that stole the limelight online.

An ever-viral video soon to hit social media captured a woman seen thrashing a man seated next to her thrice. The incident was briefly captured by the broadcasting cameras, thereby taking many shares of attention away from the on-field contest, further fuelling the online frenzy.

Stadium Spectacle

To begin with, it looked like a pretty bizarre incident, and a hard fight put up by the West Indies team was already at the second innings sometime around 293 for 4. Some views broadcasted by the cameras pointed directly to the movement in the audience, and it showed a woman playfully slapping a man lightly over his face several times and later hugging him around the neck.

Audience members using the cameras would realize that at every point in the series, the man kept flashing a smile and laughed-meaning an argument less serious than playful. This interpretation fueled speculation regarding their relationship and the context of the moment.

Social Media Storm

It was affecting the match proceedings, with India striving to clinch the series victory, and suddenly there was this short video that took on an online life of its own and derailed consideration from that tense argument on field.

The diffusion of the video created a plethora of memes and debates on sites such as X. The hashtags around this topic were trending as people attempted to decode the conversation that probably motivated the funny but aggressive antics of the woman.



So suddenly, this off-field incident became a major event overshadowing, most probably, the on-field match itself. The momentary drama of the couple unexpectedly brought a twist of fun into an otherwise very serious Test match atmosphere.

Also Read: Karwa Chauth Shock: Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend, Screams ‘Main Tere Baccha Ki Maa Hoon’ In Viral Video

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 1:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2nd TestIndia vs West Indiesviral video

RELATED News

‘Bhai, Yeh Kab Aur Kahan Hota Hai?’: Lucknow Stunned By Super Deluxe Car Parade Featuring Porsche And Bentley In Viral Video!

NO Leaves In Diwali? Reddit Post Ignites Debate Over Company’s Festival Policy

Transform Your Diwali Selfies Into Cinematic Festive Portraits With These Easy Gemini Nano Ai Prompts

Bengaluru Deadly Accident Video Caught On Cam: Bus Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles After Experiencing Seizure, Conductor Comes To Rescue

World’s Richest Beggar Owns Flats In Mumbai Worth ₹1.4 Crore: His Monthly Income And Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-T3 Entertainment To Cancel 4.8 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

Diwali 2025 School Holidays in Delhi NCR: Schools to Remain Shut on These Festival Days

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Sparks Pregnancy Speculation With Instagram Recent Photo

Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!

First 200 MW from UAE's Stargate AI campus to come online next year

China is making it harder to get rare earth magnet export licenses, sources say

WBP SI Answer Key 2025: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF

Adani And Google Partner To Build India’s Largest Data Centre Campus In Visakhapatnam

Diwali 2025: Karnataka Schools Will Be Closed on These Festival Days, Check Dates

Dodgers barely preserve Blake Snell's win in NLCS opener

Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!
Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!
Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!
Shocking Moment: Woman Slaps Man Repeatedly During India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Leaving Crowd Stunned!
QUICK LINKS