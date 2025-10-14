Karwa Chauth Shock: Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend, Screams ‘Main Tere Baccha Ki Maa Hoon’ In Viral Video

A high-drama domestic feud marred the sacred observance of Karwa Chauth-a day of fasting for a husband’s long life-which soon went public and went viral. As recorded by a cellphone camera, a scorned wife confronted her husband and his dalliance in a packed public place. The angry wife hurled accusations against them amid the gloominess and tension of the day, for it was certainly not a festive occasion in view of her distraught and angry demeanor.

Halfway through the day, she reached the zenith of emotional agony in this public display of outrage: “Main Tera Baccha Ki Maa Hoon”, a desperate, stateful fact thrown at a husband who was obviously ignoring his marital duties and paternal responsibilities. By that time, many eyewitnesses were arriving and the whole private tragedy became a major public spectacle, maximizing community shock at the offending time of an important festivity.

The Karwa Chauth Betrayal

The husband selects this auspicious day purely for the marital bond to take his girlfriend, which, being caught red-handed, suggests a calculated flaunting of any consideration for his wife’s sacrifice and dignity of their marriage.

The wife’s emotional outpouring, unedited and deep, traveled far and wide, elevating this from a personal disagreement to a gruesome commentary on the nature of infidelity and its societal effect on human emotions. The tragedy is that the future of their child invokes the motherly presence of the wife screaming out that day.

Viral Public Showdown

The public was probably raging with fascination at how brazenly disloyal this husband was. The wife’s brazen beating and face-to-face scolding of her husband publicly handed him a humiliating punishment while the wife was screaming for justice.

इंदौर के नंदा नगर में करवा चौथ से पहले सड़क पर हुआ दिलचस्प और हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा! अर्बन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन विभाग के कर्मचारी संदीप शमी को उनकी पत्नी ने प्रेमिका के साथ शॉपिंग करते रंगे हाथों पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद सड़क पर करीब आधे घंटे तक हंगामा और गाली-गलौज जारी रही#IndoreDrama pic.twitter.com/Q0gOiO5djo — Avadhesh Yadav (@Avadhesh_onco) October 13, 2025







From several other reported incidents during this festival, police were often called in to disperse the swelling crowds and bring the situation under control, which stands as a stateful fact denoting the severity of the public disturbance altogether. Otherwise, the poor Karwa Chauth betrayal faced a viral social media outing along with the viral shaming of the husband and the wife’s cry for recognition.

