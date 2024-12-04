Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Jokes About Work-Life Balance After 2 AM Meeting Post

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha, 22, sparked attention with his remark about work-life balance, referencing an interview with Daksh Gupta, an Indian-origin CEO defending 84-hour workweeks.

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Jokes About Work-Life Balance After 2 AM Meeting Post

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha, 22, sparked attention with his remark about work-life balance, referencing an interview with Daksh Gupta, an Indian-origin CEO defending 84-hour workweeks. Palicha’s comment appears to respond to a viral Reddit post accusing Zepto of promoting a “toxic work culture.”

Palicha’s Post on Work-Life Balance

“I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors,” Palicha posted on Wednesday morning. He quickly clarified with a follow-up: “FYI, not my quote – read it from an interview of Daksh Gupta.”

Palicha was quoting Gupta, who had previously shared the same sentiment in an X post while defending the grueling work schedule at his AI startup. Gupta’s comments sparked backlash, as he advocated for 84-hour workweeks.

Reactions to the Post

Palicha’s post generated numerous comments, with some users referencing the viral Reddit post where an anonymous Zepto employee claimed that the startup fosters a “toxic work culture.” The Reddit post mentioned that employees were subject to long hours, with meetings allegedly starting at 2 a.m. to accommodate Palicha’s schedule, which starts in the afternoon.

Some commenters pointed out the irony of the timing of Palicha’s post, suggesting he may have been responding to the Reddit allegations. One user wrote, “Ah, burning the midnight oil to dunk on toxic work culture posts on Reddit? Bold strategy! So, what time’s your first meeting today—asking for your coffee machine.” Another added, “8 am is the new 2 am.”

The Reddit Post’s Allegations

The Redditor claimed to have worked at Zepto for a year and described the company’s culture as “toxic.” They alleged that Zepto’s long working hours and early morning meetings were a regular occurrence. The post also suggested that the company was exploiting young workers and preparing for a large round of layoffs.

Aadit Palicha, who co-founded Zepto with Kaivalya Vohra in 2021, has become a prominent figure, recently featured on the Hurun India Rich List with a net worth of ₹4,300 crore. However, his comments on work-life balance have added fuel to the ongoing debate about the startup’s working culture.

Read More : Vir Das Meets Loyal Fan Who Waited 2-Years To Watch Him Live: ‘Her Dad is Very Proud

Filed under

Aadit Palicha Daksh Gupta Zepto CEO

Advertisement

Also Read

Get Ready For Maha Kumbh 2025, QR Coded Vehicle Passes For Hassle-Free Movement

Get Ready For Maha Kumbh 2025, QR Coded Vehicle Passes For Hassle-Free Movement

Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis To Take Oath Tomorrow As Maharashtra CM

India-China Relations Improving After LAC Disengagement, Says Jaishankar

India-China Relations Improving After LAC Disengagement, Says Jaishankar

‘Ek Hai To Safe H’: Devendra Fadnavis On Being Announced As Maharashtra CM

‘Ek Hai To Safe H’: Devendra Fadnavis On Being Announced As Maharashtra CM

Know How Two Planets Decide Venue For Mahakumbh Mela

Know How Two Planets Decide Venue For Mahakumbh Mela

Entertainment

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million In One Year

‘I’m A Virgin And Devout Christian’: OnlyFans Top Earner Sophie Rain Pulls Down $43 Million

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder Confession Recording?

Who Is OJ Simpson’s Former Bodyguard Who Has Made New SHOCKING Allegations Of His Murder

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split After A Year Of Dating

When Did Sabrina Carpenter And Barry Keoghan First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline As They Split

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The No.1 Spot To Beyonce

Billboard Greatest Pop Star Of 21st Century: Here’s How Taylor Swift Reacted After Losing The

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope You F**kin Burn In Hell’

Eminem Once Called His Mother Debbie Nelson A Selfish Bi**h On A Song, Rapping, ‘Hope

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox