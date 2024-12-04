Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Jokes About Work-Life Balance After 2 AM Meeting Post

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha, 22, sparked attention with his remark about work-life balance, referencing an interview with Daksh Gupta, an Indian-origin CEO defending 84-hour workweeks. Palicha’s comment appears to respond to a viral Reddit post accusing Zepto of promoting a “toxic work culture.”

Palicha’s Post on Work-Life Balance

“I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors,” Palicha posted on Wednesday morning. He quickly clarified with a follow-up: “FYI, not my quote – read it from an interview of Daksh Gupta.”

Palicha was quoting Gupta, who had previously shared the same sentiment in an X post while defending the grueling work schedule at his AI startup. Gupta’s comments sparked backlash, as he advocated for 84-hour workweeks.

Reactions to the Post

Palicha’s post generated numerous comments, with some users referencing the viral Reddit post where an anonymous Zepto employee claimed that the startup fosters a “toxic work culture.” The Reddit post mentioned that employees were subject to long hours, with meetings allegedly starting at 2 a.m. to accommodate Palicha’s schedule, which starts in the afternoon.

Some commenters pointed out the irony of the timing of Palicha’s post, suggesting he may have been responding to the Reddit allegations. One user wrote, “Ah, burning the midnight oil to dunk on toxic work culture posts on Reddit? Bold strategy! So, what time’s your first meeting today—asking for your coffee machine.” Another added, “8 am is the new 2 am.”

The Reddit Post’s Allegations

The Redditor claimed to have worked at Zepto for a year and described the company’s culture as “toxic.” They alleged that Zepto’s long working hours and early morning meetings were a regular occurrence. The post also suggested that the company was exploiting young workers and preparing for a large round of layoffs.

Aadit Palicha, who co-founded Zepto with Kaivalya Vohra in 2021, has become a prominent figure, recently featured on the Hurun India Rich List with a net worth of ₹4,300 crore. However, his comments on work-life balance have added fuel to the ongoing debate about the startup’s working culture.

