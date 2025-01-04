Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Praises Blinkit’s 10 Mins Ambulance Service, Says, ‘World’s First’

Zomato CEO commended Blinkit’s 10 minutes Ambulance service, calling it a world-first that redefines the meaning of “quick” services.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Praises Blinkit’s 10 Mins Ambulance Service, Says, ‘World’s First’

Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform acquired by Zomato, has unveiled a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal commended the innovation, calling it a world-first that redefines the meaning of “quick” services.

In a recent social media post, Goyal expressed his admiration, stating, “Quick is not just about groceries. Congratulations @albinder and team for thinking of societal impact, and bringing it to life with record speed. This is a world-first.”

Goyal, said,  “So much more can happen in ‘quick,’ and I believe this is just the beginning,”

About The 10-Minute Ambulance Service

The service, announced by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa earlier this week, aims to provide rapid medical assistance during emergencies. Currently operational with five ambulances in Gurugram, the initiative is set to expand to other major cities within the next two years.

The service allows users to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance directly through the Blinkit app, ensuring swift and reliable emergency response.

Each ambulance is equipped with life-saving tools, including oxygen cylinders, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), suction machines, stretchers, and emergency medicines. A paramedic, assistant, and trained driver accompany every vehicle to ensure high-quality care during critical situations.

Affordable, Non-Profit Model  

Dhindsa emphasized that profit is not the goal of this initiative. “We are operating this service at an affordable cost for customers while investing in solving this critical problem for the long term,” he shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added, “Our aim is to make this service widely available and truly solve the critical problem of quick ambulance response in urban areas.”

Blinkit’s service is built on its existing hyperlocal delivery network, traditionally used for quick delivery of groceries and essentials. This innovative approach ensures 24/7 medical assistance within 10 minutes, addressing one of the most pressing challenges in urban healthcare- delayed ambulance response times.

Expansion Plans

The initiative is currently in its pilot phase in Gurugram, with plans to scale up to other major cities across India in the next two years. Dhindsa noted that the team is proceeding cautiously to ensure the service maintains its high standards as it expands.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Reposts Sundar Pichai’s New Year Wish: Here’s What Google CEO Posted

Filed under

Blinkit Ambulance Deepinder Goyal zomato ceo

Advertisement

Also Read

Sourav Ganguly’s Daughter Sana Remains Safe After Bus Hits Her Car In Kolkata

Sourav Ganguly’s Daughter Sana Remains Safe After Bus Hits Her Car In Kolkata

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called My Mom From Bathroom Floor

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called...

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

The Origins Of The Mahakumbh, A Sacred Journey Through Time

The Origins Of The Mahakumbh, A Sacred Journey Through Time

Luke Littler Beats Michael van Gerwen To Secure World Title Win

Luke Littler Beats Michael van Gerwen To Secure World Title Win

Entertainment

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called My Mom From Bathroom Floor

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan Married To? Home Improvement Actor Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan Married To? Home Improvement Actor Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All The Lyrics From Rapper’s Freestyle

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message To RiRi On Instagram

Justin Bieber Wants Rihanna Back In The Studio, Here’s How The Singer Conveyed The Message

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox