Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Praises Blinkit’s 10 Mins Ambulance Service, Says, ‘World’s First’

Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform acquired by Zomato, has unveiled a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal commended the innovation, calling it a world-first that redefines the meaning of “quick” services.

In a recent social media post, Goyal expressed his admiration, stating, “Quick is not just about groceries. Congratulations @albinder and team for thinking of societal impact, and bringing it to life with record speed. This is a world-first.”

“Quick” is not just about commerce. It’s about saving lives as well. This is a first in the world. Congratulations @albinder and team for thinking of societal impact, and making things come true with record speed. So much more can happen in “quick” and I truly believe that this… https://t.co/aJbrwSzRtL — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 2, 2025

Goyal, said, “So much more can happen in ‘quick,’ and I believe this is just the beginning,”

About The 10-Minute Ambulance Service

The service, announced by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa earlier this week, aims to provide rapid medical assistance during emergencies. Currently operational with five ambulances in Gurugram, the initiative is set to expand to other major cities within the next two years.

The service allows users to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance directly through the Blinkit app, ensuring swift and reliable emergency response.

Each ambulance is equipped with life-saving tools, including oxygen cylinders, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), suction machines, stretchers, and emergency medicines. A paramedic, assistant, and trained driver accompany every vehicle to ensure high-quality care during critical situations.

Affordable, Non-Profit Model

Dhindsa emphasized that profit is not the goal of this initiative. “We are operating this service at an affordable cost for customers while investing in solving this critical problem for the long term,” he shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He added, “Our aim is to make this service widely available and truly solve the critical problem of quick ambulance response in urban areas.”

Blinkit’s service is built on its existing hyperlocal delivery network, traditionally used for quick delivery of groceries and essentials. This innovative approach ensures 24/7 medical assistance within 10 minutes, addressing one of the most pressing challenges in urban healthcare- delayed ambulance response times.

Expansion Plans

The initiative is currently in its pilot phase in Gurugram, with plans to scale up to other major cities across India in the next two years. Dhindsa noted that the team is proceeding cautiously to ensure the service maintains its high standards as it expands.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Reposts Sundar Pichai’s New Year Wish: Here’s What Google CEO Posted