Top 10 Countries With The Biggest Military Budgets In 2025

The top 10 countries with the biggest military budgets in 2025 are led by the United States with a staggering $997 billion, followed by China and Russia. These nations focus on advanced technology, modernization, and global defense strategies. Countries like India, Germany, and Saudi Arabia are also strengthening their forces, while France, Ukraine, and Japan work on regional security and modernization. This ranking highlights the nations investing heavily to maintain global influence and ensure national security.

Last Updated: September 13, 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
United States- $99.0 Billion
1/11

United States- $99.0 Billion

The United States tops the list with an astounding $997 billion defense budget. This massive funding supports its global network of military bases, cutting edge defense technology, space force initiatives, and a powerful navy and air force. The U.S. focuses heavily on innovation, making it the world's most dominant military power.

China- $314.0 Billion
2/11

China- $314.0 Billion

China comes in second, investing $314 billion in its military. Its spending emphasizes naval expansion, cyber warfare, and artificial intelligence based defense systems. China's growing budget reflects its goal of becoming a dominant global military power, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

Russia- $149.0 Billion
3/11

Russia- $149.0 Billion

With a budget of $149 billion, Russia maintains its strong position as a global military leader. Much of its funding goes into advanced weaponry, nuclear deterrence, and operations related to ongoing conflicts, particularly in Eastern Europe.

Germany- $88.5 Billion
4/11

Germany- $88.5 Billion

Germany has boosted its defence budget to $88.5 billion, prioritizing modernisation of equipment and strengthening its role with NATO. It aims to enhance European security while upgrading its air, naval, and land forces.

India-$86.1 Billion
5/11

India-$86.1 Billion

India ranks 5th, allocating $86.1 billion to defense. Its focus lies on border security, modernization of armed forces, and promoting indigenous defense production under the "Make In India" initiative, ensuring self reliance in defence manufacturing.

United Kingdom- $81.8 Billion
6/11

United Kingdom- $81.8 Billion

The United Kingdom spends $81.8 billion on its military. Investments are directed towards upgrading naval capabilities, cyber security, and maintaining its influence through NATO and global missions.

Saudi Arabia- $80.3 Billion
7/11

Saudi Arabia- $80.3 Billion

Saudi Arabia's difference budget stands at $80.3 billion, with the strong focus on acquiring advanced weapon systems and safeguarding its regional interests. It remains one of the most powerful military forces in the Middle East.

France- $64.7 Billion
8/11

France- $64.7 Billion

France spends $64.7 billion to maintain its position as a leading European military power. Its budget focused on modern weaponry, nuclear deterrence, and active participation in international peace keeping missions.

Ukraine- $64.7 Billion
9/11

Ukraine- $64.7 Billion

Ukraine, with a budget of $64.7 billion, has significantly increased its military spending due to ongoing conflicts. The funds are primarily used for defense operations, troop support, and advanced military technology.

Japan- $55.3 Billion
10/11

Japan- $55.3 Billion

Japan rounds out the top ten with $55.3 billion in defense spending. Its focus is on modernizing its self-defense forces and strengthening regional security amid growing geopolitical tensions in East Asia.

Disclaimer
11/11

Disclaimer

The information provided is for informational and general knowledge purposes, all the data is publicly available.

