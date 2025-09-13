The top 10 countries with the biggest military budgets in 2025 are led by the United States with a staggering $997 billion, followed by China and Russia. These nations focus on advanced technology, modernization, and global defense strategies. Countries like India, Germany, and Saudi Arabia are also strengthening their forces, while France, Ukraine, and Japan work on regional security and modernization. This ranking highlights the nations investing heavily to maintain global influence and ensure national security.