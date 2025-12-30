6 Controversial Bigg Boss Love Stories Fans Still Can’t Stop Talking About | In Photos
Love, drama, and controversy often go hand in hand inside the Bigg Boss house, where relationships unfold under constant surveillance.
Over the years, several romances that blossomed on the reality show grabbed massive attention some turning into iconic love stories, others ending in heartbreak.
From fiery clashes evolving into deep bonds to connections that survived long after the finale, these love affairs became talking points far beyond the show.
Here’s a look at six of the most controversial and talked-about romances that began inside the Bigg Boss house.
(Photos Credits: All images are taken from X and IG)
SidNaaz: A Love Story That Touched Millions
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in Bigg Boss 13 became one of the most iconic romances in the show’s history. Their playful banter, emotional moments, and undeniable bond kept viewers hooked throughout the season. Fondly called SidNaaz by fans, their connection stood out for its authenticity.
Gauahar–Kushal: Love, Drama and Bigg Boss 7
Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon’s romance in Bigg Boss 7 was hard to ignore, with their growing closeness unfolding right in front of the cameras. Filled with emotional highs, arguments, and reconciliations, their on-screen relationship kept viewers invested throughout the season.
TejRan: From Bigg Boss 15 to Real-Life Romance
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash found love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, where their instant chemistry quickly blossomed into a full-fledged romance. Their mix of playful banter and intense emotional moments won them a massive fan following, popularly known as TejRan.
Pavitra–Eijaz: From Fireworks to Feelings
Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s journey in Bigg Boss 14 began with intense arguments and clashing personalities. However, as the season progressed, their hostility slowly gave way to a deep emotional connection that surprised viewers.
Prince–Yuvika: A Bigg Boss Love Story That Led to Forever
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on Bigg Boss 9 and shared an instant connection inside the house. Although Yuvika was evicted early, Prince continued to openly express his feelings for her throughout the season.
Asim–Himanshi: Friendship That Turned Into Love
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s bond in Bigg Boss 13 began as a warm friendship that gradually blossomed into romance. Their growing closeness and natural chemistry earned strong fan support during the season.