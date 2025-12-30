6 Controversial Bigg Boss Love Stories Fans Still Can’t Stop Talking About | In Photos

Love, drama, and controversy often go hand in hand inside the Bigg Boss house, where relationships unfold under constant surveillance.

Over the years, several romances that blossomed on the reality show grabbed massive attention some turning into iconic love stories, others ending in heartbreak.

From fiery clashes evolving into deep bonds to connections that survived long after the finale, these love affairs became talking points far beyond the show.

Here’s a look at six of the most controversial and talked-about romances that began inside the Bigg Boss house.

(Photos Credits: All images are taken from X and IG)