7 Common Plants That Can Help Keep Ticks Out Of Your Yard: Gardening With Purpose
Certain plants can naturally help keep ticks out of your yard by releasing strong scent and oils that the pests find unpleasant. Planting these around your yard offers a safe, eco friendly way to reduce ticks and other pests without using harsh chemicals.
Lavender
A strong floral scent is pleasant to humans but reels ticks and other pests like mosquitos and fleas. It is beautiful and practical choice for borders or garden beds.
Rosemary
This woody herb emits a powerful atoms that ticks dislike. It thrives in warm climates and can be grown in pots or garden edges.
Lemongrass
It contains citronella oil, a well known natural insect repellent. Its grassy appearance adds texture to gardens while helping to deter ticks from entering your yard.
Garlic
Planting garlic in your yard can help ticks at bay. The strong sulfur in garlic act as a natural repellent, creating a barrier that discourages ticks and other pests.
Marigolds
It contains compounds that repel ticks and other insects like aphids. These flowers are easy to grow and can be used as decorative borders to protect your yard naturally without any chemicals.
Mint
It has a strong menthol fragrance that ticks avoid. It's fast growing and great for planting in containers keeping pests away.
Sage
Sage gives an earthy, aromatic scent that is unpleasant to ticks. It is an effective natural pest deterrent, making it a multipurpose plant.
