7 Common Plants That Can Help Keep Ticks Out Of Your Yard: Gardening With Purpose

Certain plants can naturally help keep ticks out of your yard by releasing strong scent and oils that the pests find unpleasant. Planting these around your yard offers a safe, eco friendly way to reduce ticks and other pests without using harsh chemicals.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Lavender

A strong floral scent is pleasant to humans but reels ticks and other pests like mosquitos and fleas. It is beautiful and practical choice for borders or garden beds.

Rosemary

This woody herb emits a powerful atoms that ticks dislike. It thrives in warm climates and can be grown in pots or garden edges.

Lemongrass

It contains citronella oil, a well known natural insect repellent. Its grassy appearance adds texture to gardens while helping to deter ticks from entering your yard.

Garlic

Planting garlic in your yard can help ticks at bay. The strong sulfur in garlic act as a natural repellent, creating a barrier that discourages ticks and other pests.

Marigolds

It contains compounds that repel ticks and other insects like aphids. These flowers are easy to grow and can be used as decorative borders to protect your yard naturally without any chemicals.

Mint

It has a strong menthol fragrance that ticks avoid. It's fast growing and great for planting in containers keeping pests away.

Sage

Sage gives an earthy, aromatic scent that is unpleasant to ticks. It is an effective natural pest deterrent, making it a multipurpose plant.

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only. Viewers may consult a gardener and a deep research.

