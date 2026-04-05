Just hours after the rumours concerning the health of former US President Joe Biden had been rife in the online world, there were rumours about the health of President Donald Trump. The claims that Biden has been hospitalised or is in a serious health episode have flooded social media platforms, especially X. There were even posts that he had been admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda. Nevertheless, these assertions seem to have become common ground especially in reaction to the previous speculations regarding the health of Trump which were equally popularly spread without being verified.

Is Joe Biden’s Health Under Question Now? Viral Video Fuels Fresh Speculation After Donald Trump’s Hospital Rumours

The White House released a statement earlier in the day to deal with speculation involving Trump following an abrupt notice of a press lid that caused a frenzy of online speculation about a possible trip to the hospital.







The rumours were denied by the Communications Director Steven Cheung, saying that Trump spent the entire weekend of Easter at the White House and Oval Office. To make the matter worse, a 2024 video of Trump in a vehicle after an unrelated event resurfaced on the internet and was mistaken by many to have taken place recently. Another viral video purporting to depict a rush to the hospital of Joe Biden to Walter Reed has also been disproved, and it is thought that it is not video related, but could be a convoy of ambulances in the United Kingdom.

Is Joe Biden Really Hospitalised?

Although there is increased buzzing, there are no verifiable reports of any credible news organisation verifying that Biden is hospitalised whether credible or mainstream. His family or even the authorities have not made any statement regarding the allegations and this indicates that the rumours lack foundation. The health of Biden has been in the limelight of the people, especially because of his age and previous medical revelations like prostate cancer therapy. Nevertheless, in the given case, the spreading rumors seem to be fueled more by internet speculation than by confirmed information, which underscores the speed at which fake news spreads during high profile political events.

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