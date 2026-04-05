LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today crime news Assembly Elections 2026 donald trump US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony

Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony

Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) chief and the state's longest serving chief minister, resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) earlier this month, signalling the next significant political shift as he gets ready to take office in the Rajya Sabha following his election earlier this month.

(IMAGE: X)
(IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 5, 2026 14:08:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony

Bihar BJP leader Sanjay Saraogi stated on Sunday that Nitish Kumar, the current chief minister and leader of the Janata Dal (United), will formally take the oath of office as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. “The Chief Minister, our Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership and the NDA will sit together and take a decision on this,” Saraogi said, outlining the plan for the new cabinet formation after the oath-taking ceremony. He emphasised a cooperative approach involving senior party leadership and alliance partners. 

Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony

Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) chief and the state’s longest serving chief minister, resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) earlier this month, signalling the next significant political shift as he gets ready to take office in the Rajya Sabha following his election earlier this month. This development coincides with increased political activity in Bihar. The 75-year-old announced his choice in a poignant letter on March 5. He conveyed his ardent wish to serve in both the Houses of Parliament and the Bihar Legislature. He offered the new government his “cooperation and guidance” and reaffirmed his dedication to creating a “developed Bihar.” The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) applauded Kumar’s return to parliamentary democracy and hailed his choice.

NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha responded to the news by saying, “It is his personal decision. According to the constitution, he must step down from one position if he is taking an oath at another. “He has brought Bihar here… He is going to Delhi, but he will have a hold of Bihar’s politics… His vision is not for Bihar but for the entire…,” said former JD(U) MP Chandeshwar Chandravanshi.” According to JD(U) MLA Dulal Chandra Goswami, Bihar was added to the “list of developed states” by party leader Nitish Kumar, and his resignation from the Legislative Council (MLC) is a “loss for the state.”

You Might Be Interested In

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘Punjab Is My Soul..Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, Denies Allegations of Ignoring Punjab Issues in Parliament

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Fridges, TVs, Laptops To Cash Coupons: How DMK And AIADMK Use Freebies As Poll Tactic In Tamil Nadu Elections, But Are Voters Still Impressed?

‘Fear Will Be Driven Out’: PM Modi’s Sharp Dig At Mamata’s TMC Govt Ahead Of West Bengal Polls, Slams ‘Goon Raj’ At Cooch Behar Rally

Delhi Weather Update: Check This Week’s Forecast As IMD Predicts Rain, Hail And Thunderstorms – All You Need To Know

Will 2021 Nandigram Fate Repeat For Mamata Banerjee In Bhabanipur? Decoding BJP’s Strategy Of Fielding Suvendu Adhikari From Two Seats In West Bengal Elections

Major Toll Rule Overhaul From April 10: Cash Payments Banned, FASTag Mandatory; What It Means For Highway Users And How It Will Affect Travel

LATEST NEWS

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony
Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony
Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony
Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony

QUICK LINKS