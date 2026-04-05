Bihar BJP leader Sanjay Saraogi stated on Sunday that Nitish Kumar, the current chief minister and leader of the Janata Dal (United), will formally take the oath of office as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. “The Chief Minister, our Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership and the NDA will sit together and take a decision on this,” Saraogi said, outlining the plan for the new cabinet formation after the oath-taking ceremony. He emphasised a cooperative approach involving senior party leadership and alliance partners.

Nitish Kumar To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On April 10, NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony



Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) chief and the state’s longest serving chief minister, resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) earlier this month, signalling the next significant political shift as he gets ready to take office in the Rajya Sabha following his election earlier this month. This development coincides with increased political activity in Bihar. The 75-year-old announced his choice in a poignant letter on March 5. He conveyed his ardent wish to serve in both the Houses of Parliament and the Bihar Legislature. He offered the new government his “cooperation and guidance” and reaffirmed his dedication to creating a “developed Bihar.” The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) applauded Kumar’s return to parliamentary democracy and hailed his choice.

NDA To Take Call On Cabinet Reshuffle Post Ceremony

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha responded to the news by saying, “It is his personal decision. According to the constitution, he must step down from one position if he is taking an oath at another. “He has brought Bihar here… He is going to Delhi, but he will have a hold of Bihar’s politics… His vision is not for Bihar but for the entire…,” said former JD(U) MP Chandeshwar Chandravanshi.” According to JD(U) MLA Dulal Chandra Goswami, Bihar was added to the “list of developed states” by party leader Nitish Kumar, and his resignation from the Legislative Council (MLC) is a “loss for the state.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

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