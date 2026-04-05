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Home > India News > ‘Punjab Is My Soul..Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, Denies Allegations of Ignoring Punjab Issues in Parliament

‘Punjab Is My Soul..Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, Denies Allegations of Ignoring Punjab Issues in Parliament

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday responded to criticism from his own party, which accused him of not raising Punjab-related issues while he was serving as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. His reaction came a day after he was removed from the post.

Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader. Photo: AI
Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 5, 2026 12:32:21 IST

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‘Punjab Is My Soul..Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, Denies Allegations of Ignoring Punjab Issues in Parliament

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday responded to criticism from his own party, which accused him of not raising Punjab-related issues while he was serving as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. His reaction came a day after he was removed from the post. 

In a post on X, Chadha responded to the allegations, emphasising that Punjab is not just his home but “duty, soil and soul.”

Raghav Chadha Lists MSP, Nankana Sahib, Bhagat Singh Issues

He highlighted the various issues he raised as an MP, including advocating for the Nankana Sahib corridor, legal guarantees for farmers’ Minimum Support Price (MSP), addressing vanishing groundwater in Punjab, recommending Bharat Ratna recognition for Bhagat Singh, and several other key issues.

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“To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that “Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament”, here is a small trailer…Picture Abhi Baaki Hai. Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul.”

Raghav Chadha Row: Removed as AAP RS Deputy Leader, Hits Out at Party

The whole controversy began following Raghav Chadha’s removal from Aam Aadmi Party’s deputy leader post in Rajya Sabha, earlier this week, following which, the AAP MP slammed the party leadership, accusing them of silencing his voice.

Following Chadha’s remarks, several leaders of AAP came out heavily against him, saying he was said to be “compromised” and was scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raghav Chadha Calls Allegations ‘Planned Attack’ After Removal from AAP Post

Chadha on Saturday hit back at allegations following his removal as Deputy Leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, calling them a “coordinated attack” and denying claims that he refused to walk out of Parliament or sign an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.

In a post on X, Chadha said a scripted campaign was being run against him.”Since yesterday, a scripted campaign has been going on against me. Same language, same words, same allegations. This is no coincidence, but a coordinated attack. At first, I thought I shouldn’t respond. Then I thought that if a lie is repeated 100 times, some people might believe it. So, I decided to respond,” he said.

(Inputs from ANI) 
Also Read: NDA And SPA Waging Cutthroat Contest For Raj Bhavan, Thattanchavady And Other Crucial Seats In Puducherry Elections 2026- Key Constituencies To Watch 

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‘Punjab Is My Soul..Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, Denies Allegations of Ignoring Punjab Issues in Parliament

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‘Punjab Is My Soul..Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, Denies Allegations of Ignoring Punjab Issues in Parliament

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‘Punjab Is My Soul..Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, Denies Allegations of Ignoring Punjab Issues in Parliament
‘Punjab Is My Soul..Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, Denies Allegations of Ignoring Punjab Issues in Parliament
‘Punjab Is My Soul..Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, Denies Allegations of Ignoring Punjab Issues in Parliament
‘Punjab Is My Soul..Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’: Raghav Chadha Hits Back at AAP After Removal as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, Denies Allegations of Ignoring Punjab Issues in Parliament

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