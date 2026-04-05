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Home > Sports News > SRH vs LSG Match Prediction IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who Will Win Today?

SRH vs LSG Match Prediction IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who Will Win Today?

SRH vs LSG Prediction, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad enter as slight favourites against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Led by Ishan Kishan, SRH will look to capitalise on their strong home form, while Rishabh Pant’s LSG aim to bounce back. Check pitch report, head-to-head stats, and today’s match prediction here on NewsX.

Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan (ANI)
Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 5, 2026 14:12:29 IST

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SRH vs LSG Match Prediction IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who Will Win Today?

The Ishan Kishan-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are expected to clinch their first home game of the season as they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 10 of IPL 2026. While LSG has got the better of SRH in the past, the orange army’s recent form and home advantage make them the team to beat on a double-header afternoon.

Their ‘full-throttle batting’ strategy has allowed them to score over 200 runs in each of the two matches played. Competing at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium—a place where they notably chased down 166 in less than 10 overs last year—provides them a significant psychological edge.

Rishabh Pant’s team continues to seek their maiden victory in the tournament, along with overall stability. A strong batting lineup getting packed for 141 against Delhi Capitals revealed a weakness in the middle order that SRH’s fierce bowling attack aims to take advantage of in the Hyderabad heat.

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Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad have a higher chance of winning today’s match.

SRH vs LSG: Key Factors

Venue & Pitch: The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is anticipated to offer a flat surface, potentially posing a challenge for bowlers. For the 3:30 PM kickoff, the field is anticipated to be firm and arid. The lack of dew and the small square dimensions (63–66m) benefit stroke-makers.

Toss Factor: Teams winning the toss are anticipated to bat initially. In the sweltering 36°C heat, the favored tactic is to post a substantial total (200+) and allow the pitch to deteriorate for the second innings.

Key Match-Ups To Look Forward To:

Abhishek is presently striking at almost 190. Shami will be crucial for LSG during the Powerplay as the opening stand will determine the game’s flow. Following an unsuccessful attempt in the opening position, reports indicate that Pant might shift back to No. 3 or No. 4 to stabilise the middle order.

The Spin Factor: As the game advances in the heat, the surface might provide traction for SRH’s Harsh Dubey and LSG’s Shahbaz Ahmed

Head-to-Head Records: Lucknow Super Giants enjoy a 4-2 head-to-head record against SRH coming into this game.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge

Also Read: RCB vs CSK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set to Create IPL History Tonight — Just 1 Wicket Away From Massive Record | Full Details Inside

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Tags: Abhishek SharmaIPL 2026ishan kishanlsg vs srhrishabh pantSRH vs LSG

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SRH vs LSG Match Prediction IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who Will Win Today?

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SRH vs LSG Match Prediction IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who Will Win Today?
SRH vs LSG Match Prediction IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who Will Win Today?
SRH vs LSG Match Prediction IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who Will Win Today?
SRH vs LSG Match Prediction IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants — Who Will Win Today?

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