RCB vs CSK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set to Create IPL History Tonight — Just 1 Wicket Away From Massive Record | Full Details Inside

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on the cusp of creating another record. The right-arm bowler is just a wicket away from completing 200 scalps in the Indian Premier League. Bhuvneshwar who will be a part of the Playing XI for RCB in the fixture against Chennai Super Kings will need to pick one wicket to achieve the feat.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar started off his IPL journey playing the first match for Pune Warriors India in 2011 before he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 season. The medium pacer was a part of the side for 10 years and also won the trophy with them in 2016, interestingly, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

In 191 IPL matches, Bhuvneshwar has played for three franchises joining RCB in the last edition and has 199 scalps to his name. Bhuvi has also maintained an impressive economy of 7.69 in his career and has bagged a couple of fifers as well as four-fers.

The 36-year-old pacer needs just one wicket to become only the second bowler in IPL history, and the first fast bowler, to reach the landmark of 200 wickets. Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal is the only bowler in the IPL to cross the 200-wicket mark. He currently has 224 wickets in 176 IPL matches.

Known initially as a swing specialist and a powerplay bowler, Bhuvneshwar has evolved significantly over the years. While he continues to remain highly effective with the new ball, his transformation into a dependable death-over bowler has added a new dimension to his game. Variations such as the knuckleball, coupled with precise yorkers, have made him a complete T20 bowler.

Bhuvneshwar played a crucial supporting role in RCB’s title-winning campaign last season. While Josh Hazlewood grabbed the headlines, Bhuvneshwar quietly delivered with 17 wickets in 14 matches. Notably, his impact in the death overs stood out, where he picked up seven wickets, including a decisive spell in the final against the Punjab Kings.

With Hazlewood unavailable at the start of the current season, Bhuvneshwar has stepped up as RCB’s lead bowler. He made an immediate impact in the opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, conceding just 31 runs across four overs, including crucial spells in both the powerplay and death phases.

In the lead-up to the CSK clash, Bhuvneshwar has also impressed in training, troubling top batters with his mix of hard lengths, cutters, and yorkers.

Across his IPL career, Bhuvneshwar has been one of the most consistent performers. He remains the leading wicket-taker in the powerplay with 80 wickets, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.52. In the death overs, he has claimed 93 wickets, second only to Dwayne Bravo.

His journey in the IPL has seen distinct phases, from early years without game time at RCB, to a breakthrough with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he won back-to-back Purple Caps in 2016 and 2017, and later a period of decline before staging a strong comeback in recent seasons.

Since 2023, he has rediscovered his rhythm, picking up 45 wickets in 45 innings, adapting effectively to the increasing run rates in T20 cricket.

As RCB gear up for a high-profile encounter against CSK, all eyes will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he stands just one wicket away from a historic milestone that could further cement his legacy as one of the IPL’s finest bowlers.

(With Agency Inputs)

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