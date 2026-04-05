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Home > Sports News > RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis Play For Chennai Super Kings Tonight? Check Predicted Playing XIs

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis Play For Chennai Super Kings Tonight? Check Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. Marred with injuries, the Super Kings are yet to get off the mark in the competition while the defending champions RCB will look to continue form. Here's a look at the Predicted Playing XI for both the sides.

RCB vs CSK in IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: RCB & CSK/X)
RCB vs CSK in IPL 2026. (Photo Credits: RCB & CSK/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 5, 2026 13:03:56 IST

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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis Play For Chennai Super Kings Tonight? Check Predicted Playing XIs

After a stunning start to their title defence in the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are now set to host Chennai Super Kings on Sunday evening. From Jacob Duffy’s early wickets to Virat Kohli’s flamboyant half-century, RCB have looked pretty solid and stable despite Josh Hazlewood missing out in the early phase in the first game. 

Chennai Super Kings on the other side, haven’t really started off the campaign in the manner they would have wanted. The Super Kings are yet to get off the mark in this edition of the cash-rich league. While it was the batters who failed to impress against Rajasthan Royals in the first match, the bowlers struggled to defend a target of 210 against Punjab Kings. 

No Dewald Brevis For RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Fixture?

According to reports, Dewald Brevis is likely to be available for the game against Delhi Capitals which is slated to take place on April 11. This mean he is likely to miss this fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Brevis was ruled out of the initial matches for CSK due to a side strain injury sustained during training.
 
The aggressive batter though, has already linked up with the CSK squad and was spotted practising before the Punjab Kings match.

Update on MS Dhoni Ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match

MS Dhoni missed the first two matches due to a calf injury and his availability remains unconfirmed. It was earlier confirmed by the franchise that the former skipper will miss at least two weeks of action and continue rehab. “MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026,” CSK wrote on X.

However, Dhoni was spotted practicing with the team ahead of the PBKS match giving a massive boost to the side. If he will play against RCB or not, remains to be seen. 

Will Josh Hazlewood Play RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

Josh Hazlewood did a few warm-up routines on the eve of the match. But with Duffy putting up a brilliant performance with the ball in the first match, RCB certainly have enough cushion before getting the Australian pacer into the XI. 

Predicted Probable XIs For RCB vs CSK IPL 2026

RCB: Phil Salt (O), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Romario Shepherd (O), Tim David (O), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy (O), Abhinandan Singh 

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

CSK: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad (O), Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry (O)

Impact Player: Akeal Hosein (O)

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Why CSK Fans Are Furious After Sameer Rizvi’s Match-Winning Knock For Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians?

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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis Play For Chennai Super Kings Tonight? Check Predicted Playing XIs
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RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis Play For Chennai Super Kings Tonight? Check Predicted Playing XIs
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