Petrol and Diesel Rate Today: Oil Prices Jump Over 5% as Trump Warns Iran, Fuel Costs May Rise Further; Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Petrol and Diesel Rate Today: Petrol and diesel prices in India continue to remain a key concern for consumers as global crude oil prices stay volatile due to rising tensions in West Asia. Despite a sharp jump in oil prices after fresh warnings from former US President Donald Trump on Iran, fuel rates in India have largely remained stable for now, offering some relief to the public.

However, experts warn that if crude oil prices continue to rise, fuel costs may increase in the coming days. Here’s a look at the latest petrol and diesel rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Fuel Prices Rise: Private Firms Hike Rates

At a time when global oil prices are rising, private fuel companies in India have started increasing petrol and diesel prices, while government run oil companies are still keeping prices steady. Recently, Shell India raised petrol prices by Rs 7.41 per litre and diesel by Rs 25.01 per litre due to higher crude oil costs.

At the same time, Indian Oil also increased the price of its premium petrol (XP100) by Rs 11 per litre, taking it above Rs 160. The price of its premium diesel (XtraGreen) was also raised to Rs 92.99 per litre.

However, to give some relief, the government reduced excise duty on regular petrol by Rs 3 per litre and removed it completely on regular diesel. This has helped government oil companies keep normal fuel prices stable, even though global oil prices are putting pressure on them.

Petrol and Diesel Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

City Petrol (₹/L) Diesel (₹/L) Delhi ₹94.77 ₹87.67 Mumbai ₹103.50 ₹90.03 Kolkata ₹105.41 ₹92.02 Chennai ₹100.90 ₹92.49 Hyderabad ₹107.46 ₹95.70 Bengaluru ₹102.55 ₹89.02 Lucknow ₹94.69 ₹87.80 Ahmedabad ₹94.49 ₹90.17

What Are Factors of Petrol and Diesel Prices in India?

Petrol and diesel prices in India depend on several factors. The most important one is the price of crude oil in the international market.

The value of the rupee against the dollar also affects fuel prices, since India imports most of its crude oil. If the rupee becomes weaker, importing oil becomes more expensive, which can increase fuel prices.

Taxes charged by the central and state govenments also play a big role and are one reason why fuel prices differ from one state to another.

Apart from this, demand and supply along with transportation and other costs, also impact the final price of petrol and diesel.

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